ECZ encourages parties to sponsor own delegates to monitor ballot paper printing

[By Emelia Phiri]

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Patrick Shindano says there is no country on the African continent that funds political parties to monitor the process of printing ballot papers.

He said there was no African country sponsoring political parties to monitor printing of ballot papers.

“If a political party has no money to sponsor its members, what can the commission do to raise that kind of money for them between now and the time the printing process will begin…? Absolutely, it is not possible,” Shindano said when he appeared on ‘Oxygen of Democracy’ programme on Monday night.

He noted that the commission had in the past been funding political parties because it realised that the practice brought about credibility.

“But this time around, we are saying no, it is not sustainable. The commission is aware that elections must be free and fair but what is being taken away? Are we taking away the issue of transparency and accountability? No! Everyone is being accorded that opportunity to come through under their budget and not on ECZ budget,” Shindano said.

He noted that the country needed to be alive to the reality that the printing of ballot papers was not about political parties but about the financial constraints that the commission was under.

“The reality of facts is that as a country we are under austerity measures, as a country we are held up,” Shindano said.

He urged political parties to partner with the commission, but sponsor their own monitors.

“The printing of ballot papers is fully under the commission. No government agency is involved and the decision is purely the mandate of ECZ and it is guided by the law. ECZ is not immune to the economic situation that is going on in the country and therefore the commission is ensuring that things are done in a sustainable manner for the betterment of the future…already the commission is not even sure how many political parties will file in…” Shindano said.

He further called on cooperating partners to come on board and fund those that want to go and monitor the process of printing ballot papers.

“As it stands, ECZ does not have the capacity to sponsor political parties,” said Shindano.