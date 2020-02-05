IG WITHDRAWS KASHALA FROM FAZ

DRAMA seems to be far from ending at the Football Association of Zambia as under-pressure Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has withdrawn the services of Adrian Kashala.

FAZ general secretary Kashala yesterday did not report at Football House following the development.

Insiders told The Mast that Kashala, who is Assistant Commissioner of Police, is viewed as a stumbling block for those who desperately want to oust association president Andrew Kamanga.

Kamanga spent hours at Force Headquarters to have a meeting with Kanganja to reverse his decision.

It was not immediately clear what the two discussed.

Sources told The Mast that Kamanga’s opponents, who wanted to disrupt last weekend’s emergency general meeting, were disappointed to find tight security, which they deduced was Kashala’s work.

According to Zambia Police sources, Kanganja is under pressure from some government officials to withdraw Kashala from FAZ because he had been the stumbling block In their quest to oust Kamanga.

“The issue is that the command is receiving pressure from some government officials to withdraw Kashala from FAZ because he has been doing his job which other people think is blocking their mission to oust Kamanga,” some police sources told The Mast. “After the EGM, there are people pushing for Kashala to be withdrawn because they feel he has been protecting Kamanga, but what we don’t know is the outcome because the FAZ president (Kamanga) was here to meet the IG but what they have discussed is not known. Tell me, what is in football that you people can go to that extent?”

When contacted to confirm his withdrawal from FAZ, Kashala sounded surprised at the development.

“I’m not aware of such, I have not received any communication, I am yet to get hold of that story,” said Kashala.

Kamanga said: “Yes, I went to see the IG in the morning. However, I am waiting for official communication.”

The Mast also understands that expelled football administrator Elijah Chileshe wrote to home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo to withdraw Kashala from FAZ on allegations that he pocketed K30,000 from Napsa Stars which was players’ transfer fee.