LAZ resolves to engage its members on retrogressive Bill 10

THE Law Association of Zambia has insisted that Bill No. 10 of 2019 is retrogressive and has since called on the government to withdraw it.

The association holds that a progressive Constitutional (Amendment) Bill should be built on consensus of all stakeholders before it could be re-introduced in Parliament.

“As the nation awaits the consideration of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, No. 10 of 2019 (“Bill No. 10”) by the National Assembly, which is due to resume its sittings on 11th February 2020, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) reiterates its position on the Bill as indicated in the press statement of 15th July 2019 that Bill No. 10 is by and large retrogressive,” the LAZ council stated in a media statement yesterday.

“In light of numerous retrogressive provisions in Bill No. 10 and LAZ’s statutory duties, the LAZ Council will continue pursuing interventions aimed at achieving a rethink about the retrogressive provisions in Bill No. 10 and the Bill as a whole. Having already moved the Constitutional Court, these interventions will include engaging its members on Bill No. 10 and reaching out to stakeholders to join hands with LAZ in building consensus on the constitution amendment process,” according to the statement.

LAZ hopes that “such a fresh Bill will seek to advance, and not erode, the collective fortunes of all Zambians or the provisions of the current Constitution and will guarantee the growth of our democracy, social order and social justice.”

The association stated that it remained committed to playing its statutory role of furthering the development of law as an instrument of social order, social justice and as an essential element in the growth of democratic society.

“LAZ is cognizant of the fact that in its widely publicised petition before the Constitutional Court regarding Bill No. 10, the Constitutional Court dismissed LAZ’s petition principally on the ground that proposed legislation cannot be challenged until it becomes law. LAZ’s perusal of the abridged judgment of the Constitutional Court dated 29th November 2019, which is the only judgment currently available, reveals that the Constitutional Court’s decision did not in any way suggest that the contents of Bill No. 10 had been endorsed by the Constitutional Court,” reads the statement.

LAZ Council stated that it had acquainted itself with the contents of the Report of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Bill 10 and had noted that although a number of stakeholders made various recommendations on the Bill, some of which were laudable, Bill 10 remained as it was when it was published in Gazette Notice No. 660 of Friday, 21st June 2019.

“There is therefore no other Constitutional Amendment Bill before Parliament but the same Bill No. 10, which contains numerous retrogressive provisions, a number of which the Select Committee also rejected,” the council stated.

Further the council stated, “In addition, LAZ notes that the legislative process in our country does not in any way guarantee that any of the Select Committee’s recommendations will be adopted by the National Assembly when the Bill comes up for debate. Accordingly, the prospects and risk of the retrogressive amendments being adopted by the National Assembly have not been eliminated at all.”