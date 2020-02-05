LET’S LEARN FROM MALAWI…their Judiciary has made us proud, says HH

[By Melony Chisanga and Thomas Ngala]

HAKAINDE Hichilema says he hopes Zambia can draw lessons from Malawian Constitutional Court ruling that has nullified that country’s general election.

The opposition UPND leader said people could not continue to be cheated by those entrusted with power to manage the elections.

Hichilema said the court must be the last stop of justice and not injustice, which was being done in every election.

On Monday, Malawi’s Constitutional Court annulled last year’s controversial election, which saw President Peter Mutharika narrowly re-elected.

The judge found that there had been widespread irregularities in the May 21 vote and ruled that President Mutharika will stay in power until a new election takes place.

“The Malawi Constitutional Court has made the people of Malawi proud. It has made many of us in this region proud that we still have a judiciary, and…members of the judiciary that are able to do what is right for their people. We must be proud of that,” Hichilema said. “We understand they went through temptations, a lot of temptations and they withstood the temptations. Money and other things we hear were thrown at them but they understood why they are on the Constitutional Court because the judiciary, the court must be a place of last recourse where we go to seek justice. Injustices are done every day in our elections, we know it here in Zambia.”

He said he was proud of the Malawian Constitutional Court bench that had nullified the election.

Hichilema said the decision was a service to the people.

“In 2016 our matter was not even heard yet a bill of rights is very clear. If a citizen is aggrieved about anything, they have a right to go to court and any court of competent jurisdiction has an obligation to hear them. It can’t happen in this country. It just happened in Malawi. We are so proud of that Malawi Constitutional Court bench,” he said.

“I hope we can all learn something from that ruling, that you cannot continue cheating people, the very people that give you an opportunity to serve them, especially in those roles. So congratulations to the opposition in Malawi. One other thing we learn from Malawi is that they came together. The opposition came together. Here we have opposition that are surrogates of the ruling party who are used to abuse fellow opposition but there, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Dr Saulos Chilima and others came together for a joint petition to serve the people of Malawi. It is another lesson that we the people of Zambia must learn.”

Hichilema said the most important lessons drawn was that Malawians did not allow their vote to be manipulated.

He said Zambians should not allow anybody to disenfranchise their democratic right of choosing a leader.

Hichilema said citizens must rise up and defend their decision they make in the ballot box like the citizens of Malawi did.

“When the vote was manipulated, they showed it. They went in the streets to express their displeasure on how somebody had stolen their votes. They did it for months on end. It encouraged the judiciary,” Hichilema said.

“The battle must be fought from different angles and citizens have a duty to protect their votes once they have made their decision, their vote. They should allow nobody to take away their decisions…Zambians take courage, you and only you should protect your vote next time.”

Hichilema earlier said the Malawian Judiciary had shown the world that in Africa, there were still men and women that could stand tall against the subservience of corruption and theft, even at the risk of putting their lives on the line, by ensuring that government and private actors were accountable under the law.

“The Malawian Judiciary has proved that laws can be applied evenly in protection of fundamental rights and tenets of democracy, against the repugnant and manipulative rules of carrots and sticks and illegal private gain, patronage and cronyism by government officials,” he stated.

He added that Malawi had become Africa’s team leader in raising the bar and setting the standards of what was right and moral in the defence of the will of the people, as opposed to the will of a clique of selfish individuals who stop at nothing in perpetuating illegalities, at the expense of good governance.

Meanwhile, Hichilema yesterday visited Dr Scott at his residence in State Lodge area.

The duo engaged each other on a wide range of issues during their hour-long meeting.

Dr Scott has been unwell for some time.

Hichilema said there was a lot Zambians could learn from Dr Scott’s political experience.

“I am very happy to see him in an environment that he is used to so much, here. Like I said, we went to see him when he was in London in September. It is very nice to see him here,” Hichilema said.

“Sometimes we ignore what people have done for us, and that is not good. He took us through the most difficult, fragile times as a country. So you young guys, all of us we have to appreciate what he has been doing for our country. So there is a lot we can learn from him.”

On the ongoing by-election campaigns in Chilubi, Kalomo and Kaoma, Hichilema complained of the violence which he attributed to the ruling party.

Hichilema said the PF’s brutal behavior, resulting in death of citizens, was only seen under President Edgar Lungu leadership.

He said killings during by-elections were not the solution to the many problems that Zambians were going through.

“We must provide leadership, solution to the problems. Get the children to school, those who have completed must get jobs. People must eat, this is what we learned from the [former] minister of agriculture here. It is more important to get our people happy than discharging live animation on people every time we have a by-election,” he said.

Hichilema said Zambia must find a lasting solution to the issue of by-elections.

“Elections must happen once every five years, in my view. We must devise changes that will take away the appetite [for by-elections] in between the general elections. It is costing lives and it is costing money and it is digression in terms of time,” he said. “And it is abuse by Lungu and his PF. So it doesn’t benefit anybody. We will maintain democracy but we will avoid this opportunism that arises, and thuggery and violence during by-elections. So as citizens we must be determined to bring this to an end,” said Hichilema.