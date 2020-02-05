Lungu mourns Moi

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has expressed sympathy with the people of Kenya over the death of their former president Daniel Arap Moi.

“While we mourn with our brothers and sisters in Kenya during this difficult time, we also celebrate the extraordinary life of His Excellency Mr Moi, our father and outstanding leader and statesman of the African continent,” President Lungu said in his message of condolences to his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Lungu said Moi would be remembered for his dedication to service and his passion and commitment to the cause of education.

Moi died aged 95.

Meanwhile, President Lungu expressed sadness over the death of 14 pupils in a stampede at Kakamega School in Kenya.

“We mourn with the bereaved families and the Kenyan people. The deaths of these little children is heard-rending,” said President Lungu, according to his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.