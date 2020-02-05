May current leaders live long, prays HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday prayed for current leaders to live long so that they can see how best governance, ostensibly under his auspices.

At 11:31 hours on Sunday he wrote on his Twitter account that: “Father keep our current leaders safe so that they may live to see how we ought to have been governed.”

Hichilema also said no matter how much they (possibly political opponents) tried to: “tempt us, we will keep our eyes on the ball.”

“We have no time for distractions, we have a broken country to fix.” #Zambia, said Hichilema.