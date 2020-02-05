Mayuka joins Napsa

[By Bright Tembo]

EMMANUEL Mayuka has signed a permanent contract with Napsa Stars FC.

The former Southampton FC and Chipolopolo striker joins the Super League side, which has also concluded its mid-season transfers with the signing of Kenyan international goalkeeper Shaaban Odhoji on a permanent contract from Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia FC.

The signing of the two players brings the number of players signed in this window transfer by Stars to four after striker Tapson Kaseba and midfielder Daniel Adoko.

Mayuka, whose experience with other FAZ Super Division clubs includes Kabwe Warriors and Green Buffaloes, thanked Napsa Stars for giving him an opportunity to get back to his career.

“I’m happy and excited to be here. I’m grateful to God because this wouldn’t have happened. I’m grateful to the board, management, to the players. The support that they have showed me and just looking forward to start working with the team. We are actually doing good. I’m hoping to add more to the team,” the 2012 Africa Cup winner said.

Club board chairman Gregory Nsofu confirmed the signing of Mayuka and Shaaban, saying he had no doubt that the two players were coming to NAPSA with enough experience to help the club.

“We are delighted to have Mayuka here who has been training with the team for two weeks now. The coaches have confirmed that Mayuka is able to add value to the club,” Dr Nsofu said.

“Shaaban is also coming from a well-known Kenyan club. We are confident that he will help the team reach its goals.”

Team coach Mohamed Fathi is confident the two signings will help the team.

“We needed a goalkeeper to help out Rabson Muchelenganga and Philip Banda. On Mayuka, I know he is a fighter and people will soon see him play even before his six weeks recovery programme ends,” said Fathi.

Stars currently lie third on the log.