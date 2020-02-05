Mongu police arrest charge MP with malicious damage to property

POLICE in Mongu have arrested and charged UPND Mongu Central member of parliament Mwilola Imakando for allegedly damaging a house at Mawawa Primary School in Kaande area.

And two people have died while nine others sustained injuries in a Mongu accident.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that it is alleged that Imakando whilst acting together with unknown persons went to the school and damaged window panes of a house at the school on suspicion that one of the UPND cadres was being held there.

“After receiving the report, police moved in and apprehended the suspect and has been charged with malicious damage to property contrary to section 335 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. He is scheduled to be bonded today (yesterday) and expected to appear in court soon,” Katongo stated.

She stated that a manhunt for other suspects who were currently on the run has since been launched.

And Katongo said two people died while nine others sustained serious injuries in an accident which occurred on Monday at about 20:20 hours at Mandanga area in Mongu.

Katongo said the accident occurred on the Mongu-Lusaka road.

She said the accident occurred when the Toyota Prado registration number ALZ 169 hit into a Mercedes Benz registration number ALT 1200 from behind, causing it to lose control and carrier off the road and hit pedestrians who were off the road.

“Both the deceased were passengers on the Mercedez Benz and have been identified as female adult Wamunyima Mwendanei aged 66 who died on the spot and female adult Mwangala Mbanga who died from Lewanika Hospital where she was rushed for medical attention. Initial investigations have indicated that the motor vehicles were moving in a convoy at high speed. Both drivers are on the run and police have launched a manhunt,” stated Katongo.