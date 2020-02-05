Ndola magistrate jails man 9yrs for attempting to rape woman

THE Ndola Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 20-year-old man for attempting to rape a woman.

In this case, John Changala, 20, of unknown address was charged with attempted rape contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Changala on December 15, 2019, in Ndola, unlawfully attempted to have carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

When the matter came up before Ndola chief resident magistrate John Mbuzi, Changala admitted the charge.

According to court records, the woman who is 23 was walking between 20:00 hours and 21:00 hours in Kantolomba compound in Ndola when Changala attacked her.

“The woman was going to see her husband when a male person who was coming from behind grabbed her by her t-shirt which later got torn during the struggle. The man took advantage and started touching her breasts and buttocks. The woman tried to reason with him but he insisted that he wanted to sleep with her. After seeing what was happening, the woman shouted for help but she was overpowered and he dragged her to the nearby bush where he wanted to force himself on her but quick response by members of the public saved her life,” read the facts. “In the process, the woman sustained swollen neck and some general body pains. That is how she reported the matter to the police.”

Changala admitted to the facts and the court convicted him according.

Magistrate Mbuzi then sentenced Changala to nine years imprisonment with hard labour.