B Flow pledges to fight inequality

I PLEDGE to continue using my voice and my platform to advocate against anything that perpetuates inequality in our country, says Brian Bwembya.

The singer, popularly known as B Flow, is a dancehall and hip hop artist, media entrepreneur, non-political social commentator, social justice advocate, peer educator and founder of Music For Change Initiative.

Bwembya was one of the artistes that took part in the commemoration of the global week of action in Nampundwe.

He says he decided to join the Fighting Inequality Alliance Zambia in Shibuyinji, Nampundwe to commemorate the annual global week of action.

“As we all know this is a period in which activists around the world that are concerned about equality get together to be able to address the different forms of inequality that are going on around the world and I am one of those activists and my focus has been centred on inequalities around the young, inequalities to do with women not getting enough opportunities, not getting their fair share of what they are supposed to benefit from society. I also talk about inequalities to do with human rights and children’s rights,” he says in an interview.

“So this is a very good space for me and therefore I pledged and still pledge to continue using my voice and my platform to advocate against anything negative, anything that perpetuates inequality in our country. And I know the area we are in right now is one of the poorest communities we have in our country and they don’t deserve to be poor. It’s because there is inequality, it’s because they are not getting the fair share of the benefits they are supposed to get from society that they belong to. We know that in this area there is a bit of mining activity but how much is it benefiting the local community? Is the money somehow helping them? Is it helping to take care of them in terms of constructing some roads that they can use to make it easier for them to move from one point to another? So all those are inequalities when you look at the standard and the quality of life that the people here are living, can you compare it to how the politicians that live in Kabulonga are living. If you can’t compare, it means there is inequality. You know there are all these disparities, so it’s very important that activists like myself and other musicians can come here and be part of this wonderful event.”

B-Flow says he performs songs that talk about different forms of inequality.

“We need to provoke their thoughts for them to begin to get into that space of critical thinking so that they think about the things that they are going through because sometimes inequality is in your area, it becomes like a norm, you feel it’s normal … but it’s not supposed to be like that. So our job, my role today is to be able to remind the people that this inequality that they have experienced is not normal and therefore they need to get out of it by speaking out and letting those who hold power know that other people deserve better, they equally deserve better, to live the kind of life those in power are living,” he says.

Bwembya says he is working on his sixth album this year.

“The last time I released an album was in 2016, that was ‘Dear Mama’. And so four years later, it’s time to for me to release an album that talks about different issues that people have been going through and people are still going through. A lot has happened between 2016 and the interesting part was that 2016 was an election year…and so in these four years, a lot has happened and it’s important that a voice like mine finally speaks out and talks about different issues so people should look out for the album I am releasing this year where I will talk about the different forms of inequality,” says Bwembya.