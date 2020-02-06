If passed into law Bill 10 can be used to extend Lungu’s rule

It appears like whoever is behind Bill 10 is a cunning snake. For no animal in the jungle can ever equate to the kind of calculated confusion that is Bill 10, except perhaps for snakes in Mbala. The people supporting Bill 10 are not innocent citizens trying to debate common issues of Zambian life. These supporters are traitors of Zambian democracy, and I have no apology to call Bill 10’s sponsors and its supporters to be traitors of the Zambian cause. This month, the parliament of Zambia is expected to take a very critical vote – whether to advance Bill 10 to Second Reading. This is another appeal, as has been others before it, for the MPs to do the honourable thing and deny Given Lubinda, Edgar Lungu and Likando Kalaluka the ability to betray Zambian constitutionalism. To the church, the Pentecostal church which has been a very vocal proponent of Bill 10, my humble appeal is for you to listen and reflect deeply on how Bill 10 will affect the future of our democracy.

Bill 10 proposes to abolish all the articles in our constitution that provide for our parliament – its composition, and how MPs are elected to the parliament. After eliminating all these parliament related provisions in the Constitution, Bill 10 then proposes to replace all the constitutional provisions with one word, “as prescribed”! What this simply means is that the composition of parliament and how Zambians elect their members of parliament will no longer be a constitutional statute but will be relegated to a simple act of parliament. So, by an Act of Parliament, President Lungu’s government can change who gets elected to parliament and how many MPs Zambia can have at any given time. Essentially, this kind of gerrymandering can give the ruling party with unlimited leverage to change parliamentary numbers at will.

Let us say that President Lungu ever wanted to extend his rule beyond 2026 – if Bill 10 is passed into law, all President Lungu will need to do, is to pass a simple law in parliament that introduces and dilutes the number of MPs. Once he weakens the number of MPs, he can then get the necessary two-thirds of the parliament to change those constitutional provisions that limit his rule to two-terms. In other words, while changing presidential term limits will still require two-thirds of MPs to become law, once Bill 10 is passed, it will make it easier for the ruling party to determine how that two-thirds can be achieved using simple ordinary process. This scenario is so deceptive in its effect and in its consequences. When Kaunda wanted to be a dictator, he did it very directly. He told the people of Zambia in 1972 that he was going to introduce a one-party dictatorship which he called a “One Party Participatory Democracy.” Everyone knew what Kaunda was doing and it was clear for all to see.

What the PF is doing is a deception of its kind in that they want to introduce a dictatorship, but they are doing it in a very deceptive and sneaky way. These people cannot and should not be trusted. How else can you explain Bill 10’s penchant for confusion and its desire to completely eradicate parliamentary stability?

Some disagree with Bill 10 and with this particular provision. Yet, with a forked tongue, they are still insisting that in spite of all these flows, Bill 10 should be advanced to Second Reading. Unfortunately, the so-called Pentecostal Bill 10 pastors have joined this bandwagon, and they are travelling around the country lying to the people of Zambia that parliament will change Bill 10 after the Second Reading. Of course, this idea that parliament will change Bill 10 after Second Reading is something that is not steeped in reality! There is no single MP that is assuring the people that Bill 10 will be changed. Even if we received assurances from Honourable Kopulande, Honourable Lungwangwa, or Honourable Tutwa Ngulu, these gentlemen are backbenchers who cannot with clarity convince us that they speak for all parliamentarians. The way to handle a bill as bad as Bill 10 is not to advance it to Second Reading but to defeat it now – without fail!

It appears like the PF party does not have the numbers to advance Bill 10 to Second Reading. However, we must continue to fight. We must continue to speak on this issue because the deception is just too strong for us to relent. We need to encourage all the MPs to side with the people of Zambia to ensure that Bill 10 fails and that it does not advance to Second Reading. The consequences will be dire and clearly – if passed, Bill 10 will create a ‘wamuyayaya’ president, a thing Zambians rejected.

Elias Munshya holds seven degrees in theology, business administration, counselling psychology, and law. He practices law at the Canadian law firm of MUNSHYA LAW and can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com.