JCTR urges leaders to desist from sowing division over Bill 10

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has urged politicians, civic and religious leaders to desist from planting seeds of division on issues of national importance.

JCTR stated that it had noted with concern that the media was awash with disparaging and divisive statements emanating from various quarters of society on the proposed Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019, popularly known as Bill 10.

JCTR called on political, civic and religious leaders to exercise responsible leadership on the matter.

“It is important that the citizenry makes informed decisions on the matter and they can only do so if leaders are providing sober and proper counsel on the issue,” it stated.

“JCTR is cognizant of the mixed emotions surrounding Bill 10 but we urge politicians, civic and religious leaders to desist from planting seeds of division on an issue of national importance.”

It stated that the ultimate power in any democracy lies in the people who should not be at risk of being misled by those in authority who are continuously throwing tantrums over Bill 10 instead of soberly giving counsel to the people.

JCTR urged the public to take time to read and appreciate the contents of Bill 10 and form their own independent opinion instead of allowing themselves to be misguided by politicians that tend to be biased.

It called on all Zambians to take keen interest in the constitutional amendment process to ensure that it was guided by the desire to put the common good of the nation ahead of individual and partisan interests.