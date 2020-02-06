Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi

Are the winds from the East and Southeast blowing in our direction?

It has long been said that “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails” – a saying that has often been credited to the famous country music singer Dolly Parton and other prominent individuals. Today, Africa is experiencing a very strange but forceful wind blowing from the East and just few days ago from a tiny neighbouring country of ours located in the Southeast part of Africa. What we witnessed in Malawi’s presidential petition ruling a few days ago speaks volumes as to what is happening in Africa and among the consciousness of many Africans. Not too long ago in 2017, the Kenyan courts nullified the presidential election results which were heavily fraudulent, and a re-run of the election was ordered by the court. Many years ago such an event would have been unthinkable because for a very long time Africans have been subjected to regimes and systems of governments that have been run by “strong men” rather than systems run by strong institutions. On one of his official visits to Africa, then as the President of the United States, Barack Obama made it explicitly clear that “Africa needs strong Institutions and not strong men.” Now I am aware that there are many people, including some Zambians, that do not agree with certain things or positions taken by Obama, but sure enough on this issue of Africa having strong institutions, the former US president was absolutely right. It is only strong institutions led by men and women of integrity which are responsible for the winds blowing from the East and Southeast of Africa.

In the light of this unprecedented event in Malawi, we should perhaps remind ourselves that we need to give credit to the people of Malawi for their resilience and determination in seeking justice. We should never forget that this historical event is not the making of the courts alone, but rather it is the outcome of the tireless efforts of the masses of the people of Malawi in their attempt to hold the government accountable. The uncompromising United States of America civil rights activist Stokely Cramicheal who would later be known as Dr Kwame Ture, was famous for saying that “History is not made by one man or one woman alone, but rather history is made by the masses of the people.” What we have seen in Malawi’s Presidential petition results is nothing short of history made by courageous people who marched and protested in the streets of Lilongwe in a peaceful and disciplined manner. These are the people who have indirectly and also directly exerted pressure on the courts of law to pronounce the verdict like no other. The people of the beautiful country of Malawi can safely say we did our part, and the courts did their part and now it is up to the government of the Republic of Malawi to do the right thing; to hold free and fair elections in the period stipulated by the courts of law. It is only proper for Zambia to pay attention to the recent events in Malawi because unlike Kenya, Malawi and Zambia share a boarder and similar cultural heritage. We also used to be one country under colonial rule when Malawi was Nyasaland and Zambia was Northern Rhodesia, therefore the significance of us learning from Malawi and vice verse cannot and should not be underrated. When this similar event happened in Kenya, a country far away in the East, it did not resonate much with the Zambians because to some of us, Kenya was just like any other country in Africa. But this nullification of the presidential elections occurred just next door, right in front of our very eyes and thus the need for us to learn our lessons and learn faster.

The 2021 general elections in Zambia call for nothing but serious preparations, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should implement reforms needed to ensure that our elections will be free and fair without fail. We need to take a more proactive approach to what is seemingly a potential problem. If reforms are made now and the condition if favourable for a transparent election, we could save millions of taxpayers’ money that otherwise would have been spent on an election petition. If one looks at the recently held by-elections, it is evident that the ECZ has a lot of work to do to gain the confidence of the Zambian people, especially the opposition political party. The ECZ has been accused of many unfortunate issues, and it will take men and women of integrity within this institution to understand that Zambia needs a strong and independent ECZ and not one which is compromised or fearful of the appointing authority. Perhaps a good reminder for the Electoral Commission of Zambia is that, if they do not implement all the necessary reforms needed for a free and fair election, the ECZ will be creating problems for other institutions such as the Constitutional Court if the election results are disputed. This begs the question; if the situation comes down to such a predicament, does Zambia have men and women of integrity on the Constitutional Court like we have seen in Malawi or Kenya? I will leave that question for the Zambians to answer. However, I must mention that to be faced with a Presidential election petition as a judge in a system like ours is not easy because of few reasons. Judges on the Constitutional Court are appointed by the President of the Republic of Zambia, therefore, how does one bite the hand that feeds him or her? Especially that not so long ago in 2017 the President of Zambia had issued a threat to the Constitutional Court Judges just when the Kenyan Presidential election results were nullified. Despite the difficulties that these learned men and women are faced with, I believe that if our nation was to be faced with the Kenyan or Malawian situation, these folks will summon the spirit of patriotism over their political party affiliations.

In conclusion, let us be reminded that Zambia has been exemplary to many African nations by and large. We are the country that liberated most of the African countries from colonial rule namely Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Angola etc…. Hence, in that very spirit of being a good example to others, we should put our house in order before the 2021 elections. We should make reforms needed to have a free and fair election, and should the elections be disputed, we need to emulate the examples of other nations who have resorted to a proper and fair due process in resolving disputed elections. We need strong institutions in our country in order for us to see change in real terms. If the winds from the East and Southeast of Africa blow in our direction, I pray that we will be prepared to work through these winds of change in a peaceful manner.

