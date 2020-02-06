Malawi has set up a standard for all of Africa to emulate – Nevers

MMD leader Nevers Mumba says the Malawi judiciary has set up a standard for all of Africa to emulate.

The Malawi Constitutional Court on Monday overturned that country’s May 2019 election results for irregularities and fraud and ordered fresh elections.

Reacting to the development, Mumba stated that it was a landmark judgment which should make Africa proud.

He noted that the journey towards that judgment was checkered with attempts to corrupt the judges and intimidate a certain section of citizens.

“We applaud the patriotism and resilience of the judiciary in Malawi. In terms of good practices, Malawi has set up a standard for all of Africa to emulate. Where there is sufficient evidence that a wrong has been committed, the Judiciary should be moral enough to do what’s right,” Mumba stated. “We salute all the judges that handled this case. It reminds me of our own indomitable judges like justice Sharon Newa, who against all odds delivered a five-hour landmark judgment in the MMD case on November 5, 2019.”

Mumba stated that the former ruling party applauded the Malawi security wings that chose to protect ordinary Malawians against danger.

“They were neutral as they professionally carried out their responsibilities. Many African countries can learn from this example,” he stated. “We applaud both the opposition and the ruling party for exercising patience as the courts managed the voluminous petition.”

However, Mumba stated that his party, which he calls the New Hope MMD, had a bone to chew with the Malawi Electoral Commission, which the courts revealed, had failed the people.

He stated that the MEC conducted itself like many electoral bodies across the continent of Africa.

Mumba recalled in his submission at a former heads of state summit on peace and security in Niamey in December 2019 where he stated that the greatest danger in most African democracies were the electoral commissions.

“While in the past, coup d’états were carried out by the military, today coup d’état’s are carried out by electoral commissions. Conflict and blood-letting in many African nations is caused by partisan electoral commissions,” Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, stated. “To clean the democratic image of Africa, we need more judgments from Africa, like the Malawian one, which reflects the true delivery of electoral justice. We need electoral commissions, which are not appointed exclusively by the party in government. We need truly independent commissions whose commissioners enjoy immunity. Only then shall Africa be saved.”

Mumba stated that that African leaders must take pride in the assurance that they have been voted into power legitimately.

“This gives one moral authority to govern in the fear of God. To steal an election does not make that resultant leader great but it robs him of a moral fortitude that makes him a valuable leader. I want to win a clean fight. I want to win a clean electoral fight when my opportunity comes,” stated Mumba. “The office of President does not give one greatness, but one’s greatness gives the Presidency the honour it deserves. Congratulations Malawi.”