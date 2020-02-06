US official, Lungu candidly discuss US – Zambian relationship

UNITED States Department of State deputy assistant secretary for African Affairs Mathew Harrington is said to have shared a frank and candid discussion on the U.S/Zambia relationship with President Edgar Lungu.

According to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Zambia after Harrington’s three-day visit to Zambia from 2nd and 4th February, 2020, Harrington underscored unwavering commitment to the human rights and dignity of all Zambians.

“During his visit, Harrington and President Edgar Lungu shared a frank and candid discussion on the U.S. – Zambian relationship in which DAS Harrington underscored unwavering commitment to the human rights and dignity of all Zambians. DAS Harrington also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the health and prosperity of the Zambian people during tours of several programmes supported by the American people,” the statement reads in part.

In Kalingalinga, Harrington toured projects supported by USAID and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief or PEPFAR.

Kalingalinga hosts one of forty DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-Free, Mentored, and Safe) sites across Zambia, which have engaged over 200,000 girls and young women to keep them HIV/AIDS free.

“A group of young women shared how they have benefited from DREAMS’ critical services such as HIV testing and counseling, family planning, and financial literacy and economic empowerment programmes. DAS Harrington also met with U.S. Peace Corps volunteers providing important health and education services. Peace Corps Zambia is the largest Peace Corps programme in the world, with more than 270 volunteers living and working in communities throughout Zambia,” the Embassy stated.

Harrington also met inspiring women entrepreneurs determined to improve the lives of their families and the future of their country at the U.S.-funded Women’s Entrepreneurship Access Centre.

WEAC is a co-implementer of the U.S. government’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, a programme that provides practical tools, networks and mentorship to 100 women seeking to build their businesses in Zambia.

The U.S. Embassy’s partnership with WEAC is part of the U.S. government’s commitment to promoting women’s empowerment and private sector entrepreneurship, the success of which is critical to securing Zambia’s economic future, according to the statement.