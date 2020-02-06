You southerners are fed up of lies, PF tells Pemba residents

KEBBY Mbewe has accused opposition UPND members of parliament in Southern Province of abandoning their constituencies at a critical moment when their constituents are in need of food.

Addressing a gathering in Pemba, the PF member of the central committee claimed the opposition MPs were not delivering any service to their constituencies.

“The opposition UPND members of parliament in Southern Province have abandoned their constituencies at a critical moment when their people are in need of food. They are taking advantage of being your tribesmen,” Mbewe said.

He said the MPs’ failure to help the hungry citizens in their constituencies was a symptom indicating that they are not capable of looking after people.

“The crowds of people that have come today here is a symptom that you southerners are fed up of lies and propaganda by the UPND. The province can’t be an island, hence the need for you people to realise that it’s only a ruling party that can help you and not an opposition party and for that you have no choice but to work with the government of the day,” he said.

“You walked long distances to come and listen and complain to us PF about the challenges you are going through that your representatives in parliament are not doing. I will not stop representing Southern Province because you have no representatives. Those who love you are seen in actions and not mere talks and lies that can’t be eaten.”

Mbewe claimed that President Edgar Lungu had love for the people of Southern Province.

“There is time for politics and time for those we voted for to show maturity by taking care of people they represent and as PF government we are here to show you that we are a government that does not segregate whether you voted for us or not,” he said.

Mbewe said the silence by the opposition in hard times like the current hunger situation must make citizens to choose to work with PF.

“I won’t give up on you people of Southern Province until you are freed from captivity of propaganda being spread by the opposition that the PF government hates you when it’s just a lie because President Lungu and his government has a heart for you. Why should we in Southern Province sideline ourselves from the rest of the country?” Mbewe asked.

He said development lies in the hands of the local people themselves through the choice of leaders they put in office.