ZAMBIANS WAKE UP …stop taking anything politicians say as gospel truth – Monze

SENIOR Chief Monze is urging the electorate to wake up and stop taking anything politicians say as gospel truth.

He says elections can only be taken seriously in a democracy if voters are allowed to choose their own candidates and not bribed to vote against their will.

The traditional leader says there is need for the electorate to look at candidates that are capable of fulfilling their promises.

“Elections can only be taken seriously in a democracy if the electorate is allowed to make choices of their own candidates and not when they are bribed to vote against their will,” he said, in an interview. “The people must be allowed to make choices of their own, unlike buying them through political bribes. We don’t want to be bought to vote for politicians. Let them allow us to choose them on merit. We need to look at people that are capable of fulfilling their promises.”

Monze pointed out that the system by politicians of moving with “sacks” of money during elections was not good for democracy.

“Time for voting in a general election is near so whether those we elected did their job or not, people must next year again still vote but this time around we must be allowed to make choices of our own without being bribed,” he said.

Monze called for serious scrutiny of those aspiring for office and urged voters to only choose candidates of integrity, those that speak the truth.

“Politicians will never fulfil their promises. Just as the old Tonga adage that says ‘mwiinda mulomo nkondo tiindi’, meaning the fight does not pass through the mouth. So certain things politicians say are just mere rhetoric hence the electorate must wake up and stop taking anything politicians say as gospel truth,” he said. “Let the system of going for good, not coming back to the people, after being voted into office end in 2021. In the 2021 general elections us citizens we should only vote for those that don’t take long to go back to the voters.”

And Monze said any government elected in 2021 must not discriminate against areas that do not vote for it.

“…that breeds confusion and fights against our motto of One Zambia One Nation,” Monze observed. “Let us all the time as Zambians desire for peace, love and unity without unnecessarily looking for trouble or confusion be it in an election or not.”

He called for peace in next year’s general elections.

“We are looking forward to a transparent voting process next year so that cases of stealing votes, political violence and alike are reduced. We don’t want to hear of vote rigging. So the process must be transparent for all so that the winner is seen by everyone. Those stealing votes must stop because we want a clean game where the winner will be seen by everyone,” Monze said.

He said the Electoral Commission of Zambia must ensure that the process of voting was protected and given due attention as early as possible to avoid suspicions.

“This issue of adding many days to announce the winner from the actual election day creates unnecessary anxiety and confusion. We appeal to ECZ to look into that area so that cases of stealing votes and many others are reduced,” Monze said.

He also said politicians must observe peace during by-elections.

“It should not be a case that whenever there is a by-election, violence breaks out and [there’s] too much talk. Let people vote freely without being intimidated,” he said. “Let there be competition of ideas and not violence because it is not needed. The advantage of peace is people will live a life of brother and sisterhood.”

Monze challenged politicians to persuade people with ideas and not violence.

“The difference with today’s politics and of olden days is that people used to state their cases by convincing voters and not what is happening now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Monze thanked God for the rains being experienced in the drought-prone areas.

“It’s an indication that food must be well secured and not play with it like selling anyhow. We need to take good care of what has been planted to ensure a good harvest,” Monze said.

He said hunger was still ravaging most parts of Southern Province because the number of people benefiting from the sale of Food Reserve Agency (FRA) maize was small.

“The population is too big yet what FRA is offloading for sale is little. Government must ensure that there is enough maize on the market for people to access it,” said Monze. “As at now we have bridges that have been washed away and we don’t know how those people will access FRA maize.”