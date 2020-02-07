Cervical cancer is on the increase in Zambia – Chilufya

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya says cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the country.

Dr Chilufya said 75 per cent of premature deaths from cancer worldwide were in low and middle income countries like Zambia.

Dr Chilufya said this in a speech read for him by Copperbelt medical director Robert Zulu during the 2020 World Cancer Day commemoration held at Mine Masala grounds in Ndola yesterday.

“The government is committed to provide health services to the Zambian people at their door steps. Cancer is the leading causes of morbidity in the world. Zambia is faced with an increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, which is affecting the economic growth of the nation. Cervical cancer is on the increase in the country. Men are also now affected with prostate cancer,” Dr Chilufya said. “The government has worked to ensure that cancer prevention and control is given the needed priority.”

He said just like the rest of the world, Zambia was facing an increasing burden of non-communicable diseases.

Dr Chilufya said the economic impact of cancer was significant and was increasing even in Zambia both at household and national levels.

He said there was urgent need for action to change the ever-increasing burden of cancer in the nation.

Dr Chilufya said the most frequently seen cancers in Zambia were cervical cancer with 3,000 new cases, breast cancer with 900 new cases and prostate cancer at 1,200 new cases annually.

“To the public, desist from smoking, reduce alcohol intake, exercise and eat healthy,” advised Dr Chilufya.

And Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe said the province was screening men and women for prostate, cervical and breast cancer.

Nundwe said there were 18 cervical cancer sites in nine districts on the Copperbelt.

He said since inception, 78,361 women had been screened for both breast and cervical cancer with Ndola district taking the lead with over 27,000 women being screened for cervical cancer alone.