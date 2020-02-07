If govt, public not mindful, donkeys shall stop us from doing evil against others – Chihana

BISHOP Simon Chihana says President Edgar Lungu’s concern about deceptive clergymen mushrooming in Zambia is much more with the Church leadership whose call and life is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to the lost souls.

In response to President Lungu’s concern about deceptive clergymen, Bishop Chihana, president of International Fellowship of Christian Churches, said there must be a realisation that the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation had its own attractions.

He said Satan could not sit back and watch the pronouncement bring its benefits to Zambians.

He noted that people were desperate to have something worthy around their lives and this was created by a lot of joblessness in the land.

“The concern that our Republican President has expressed about the deceptive clergymen that are mushrooming in Zambia and beyond is equally our concern as Church leadership in Zambia. And it is even more serious with us because this is our call and our life to preach and teach the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to the lost souls,” Chihana said.

“We must all realise that the blessing of declaring Zambia as a Christian nation had its own attractions. Satan cannot sit back and watch the declaration bring its benefits to the people of Zambia. Whatever you put your hand to as an individual or as group of people, it shall certainly attract some negative to try and push it back and some positive to move it forward. It is in such scenarios that false prophets and false pastors learn to help themselves by deceiving many, especially those that are desperate for political power, business advancements, good marriages, finding of employment and promotions.”

The clergyman further said President Lungu must also realise that was how he found himself surrounded by some of smooth, soothing pastors who were only interested in bread and butter on the table and especially that they know what he is a generous man.

“The Bible is very clear about such characters that are deceptive, giving examples that are in the Bible of the Pharaoh in Egypt who surrounded himself with the magicians and king Ahab who surrounded himself with four hundred false prophets and believed in everything they said and hated true prophets such as Micah whom the king arrested and locked up and he hated prophets such as Elijah whom Jezebel threatened with death and made the man of God ponder suicide,” Bishop Chihana said.

And bishop Chihana recalled that recently an innocent man of God, Bishop Joseph Kazhila, was locked up by police for calling for prayers and alerting the people of Chingola to defend themselves in case of danger at their doorsteps.

He noted that many have departed from the faith of Lord Jesus Christ and were loving the world more and betraying their fellow brothers because of bread and butter issues.

“I have said it before and I shall say it again that we are living in the apostasy time and many are departing from the faith of our Lord Jesus Christ, loving the world more, and betraying their fellow brothers because of bread and butter on the table and it shall grow worse to the coming back of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Bishop Chihana said deceptive clergymen have been there since time immemorial.

“And we are also reminded of the prophet Balaam, who was hired by a king and was paid a lot of money to curse the children of Israel and it took his donkey to stop the madness of the prophet Balaam,” bishop Chihana said.

“And if government is not mindful and the public in general, donkeys shall stop us from doing evil against other people who are innocent,” said Bishop Chihana.