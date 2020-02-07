Lungu should end political violence

[By Tuesday Bwalya]

THE country has continued to experience political violence during elections.

As I write this article, cadres from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) have been reported to be attacking their colleagues from the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Chilubi where there is a parliamentary by-election. We have seen videos circulating on both social media and traditional media outlets showing vehicles for the UPND parliamentary candidate damaged.

We have also heard the UPND campaign team complain that their people were attacked and food and bicycles confiscated from them by suspected PF cadres. The police command in Northern Province has also confirmed this violence but blamed both sides, saying all political parties including the PF have complained to the police about violence.

Surprisingly, PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has denied these reports, arguing that the party had not seen any person being attacked in Chilubi. This is ridiculous and hypocrisy of the highest order by the PF; it is total deceit from the ruling party.

Obviously, a perpetrator and for that matter a powerful perpetrator in the name of the ruling party, cannot cry foul. The ruling party has been at the centre of political violence; it only cries when it has been beaten to its game. If it is the one punching the opposition parties, it keeps quiet and pretends all is well. But why political violence? Why physically beating people that you are competing with in a poll?

I keep wondering why this madness – political violence – keeps on popping up in elections in our country. Does it imply that the players, in particular the PF, has run out of ideas of beating their competitors in a ballot box and is now resolving to intimidation and violence? I cannot resist to conclude that maybe the PF has lost support even in its so-called strongholds and the only way to win a vote is to fight the position so that it goes unopposed. An election should spur competition based on ideas, not violence. Elections are about selling your plans to the people, and not about attacking the opposing camp.

Violence has no room in a democracy and it should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance should guide the nation on this issue. I have never heard the minister of Religious Affairs calling for a press conference to condemn this carnage. Is it because political violence is perpetrated by her party and that if she talks about it, she may lose her job?

The same minister was quick to call for a press conference to condemn Seer 1 and defend her colleagues who are alleged to have collected magic powers from the Nigerian prophet. I thought attending to political violence was more urgent than responding to Seer 1.

For how long will this country keep up with political violence? Who should sort out this scourge? The PF should know that the opposition parties do not initiate violence in many cases because they are not in power; law enforcement agencies are not afraid of them, therefore, they could be arrested within seconds.

It is PF cadres who start the violence like they are doing in Chilubi by-election. The police are helpless as they seem to not have powers to quell this madness being carried out by PF thugs. As I have said on this subject before, President Edgar Lungu is the only person in this country who can stop this madness. If he wishes, he can stop political violence overnight. For now, he seems not interested to act to stop this scourge because it seems his party benefits from it. If it was not beneficial to his party, he would have stopped it.

President Lungu swore to protect the Constitution of Zambia and protect every Zambian. Further, President Lungu is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the country. Therefore, he knows what is happening in Chilubi as the Office of the President gives him briefings. The President knows exactly who is causing confusion in Chilubi; he also knows who has been perpetrating political violence in Zambia. If he wishes he can stop it forever. The late president Levy Mwanawasa completely eradicated political violence during his tenure.

In conclusion, I wish to say that at times I feel ashamed hearing people say that Zambia is a Christian nation and that our current President and his team love God. Is this declaration on paper and not in our actions? The Bible in James 2:20 states that faith without works is dead. Also, Matthew 22:39 says love your neighbour the way you love yourself.

So if Zambian is a Christian nation and that we Zambians are Christ’s ambassadors, why are we then failing to love one another? My thinking is that in a Christian nation, violence should be minimal, if not completely eradicated. President Lungu and your government, if you fear God, rise up and stop this carnage because Jesus, the One you purport to follow, is the Prince of peace and not Prince of violence. Allow the Zambia Police Service to deal ruthlessly with violent cadres. End political violence and give Zambians a break. We are tired of your cadres beating people.

The author is a lecturer in the Department of Library and Information Science, University of Zambia