PF wants to undermine the system – Kalaba

[By Emelia Phiri]

DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba has warned that in the PF system, those who want to be “gentlemen” will be bruised.

He added that by being a gentleman and accommodative, Electoral Commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Patrick Shindano would get support from stakeholders, but not with the PF.

“In PF, anything that is correct they do not want. They want to undermine the system. That is what they do. Anybody who is following the system is chucked out. Ask Chanda Kasolo; they kicked him out and the letter was sneaked under his door because he said the President’s cutting off of the salaries for top officials was voluntary,” Kalaba noted when he appeared on Joy FM’s ‘The Platform’ programme yesterday.

Kasolo was unceremoniously dismissed as information permanent secretary last month after he issued a statement “clarifying” President Edgar Lungu’s announcement of salary cuts to civil servants and other government officials.

Kasolo had said the salary cuts were voluntary, resulting in his immediate dismissal and subsequent replacement by Amos Malupenga.

Kalaba however wondered why the salary cuts mainly affected senior officials in the civil service and left out CEOs and ministers who he said had received their gratuities.

“For me, it is a system that has not been thought through. Even that money, why has it not helped Zambians by reducing electricity tariffs because tule chula, muli mapenzi mu chisi chino (we are suffering in this country) I do not know what we can do,” he said. “The other day I escorted my wife to Kamwala Market. Kamwala market is quiet, no activity. People have got goods but they are not selling because there is no money in the economy. If one sells K200 at Kamwala Market today, then such a one is fearless because the economy is tight.”

Kalaba said Zambians were not as divided as politicians would have them believe.

“Zambians across this country, in the west, east, they want to come together. Zambians are ready to come together. It is our politicians who are not ready to come together. ‘United we stand divided we fall’. That is why DP is telling the Zambians across the country that what brings Zambians together as a country is much more than what separates them. Within them as a people they know that the best of this country has not yet come and can feel it within their guts,” said Kalaba. “…next year when DP comes into power, Zambians will see the very best in this country. Normalcy will return, decency will return, the rule of law will be introduced. Zambians will not find all these vitenge materials of political parties flying everywhere you go. DP does not do ordinary politics because when we come in power, DP is going to do away with this regalia because this regalia has not helped us in anyway. If today one is wearing a DP T-shirt, the PF will pounce on him and beat him because of the regalia. Zambians must learn to co-exist in their differences. They cannot be the same and so there is no way the PF wants all of us to be in the same party which is PF when citizens know that PF is finished. Zambians cannot be allowing violence in that fashion. Violence must be condemned strongly. When I become president and you are found wanting in the part of violence you will be gone. I will not tolerate that part of violence. Citizens need to live in peace.”