HAIRDRESSER Beauty Zaza WINS K25,894 from just K5 thanks to Castlebet Zambia!

Castlebet Winner Beauty Zaza celebrates at Pop’s Express Car Wash bar in Matero with Castlebet Marketing team.

CASTLEBET Winner Beauty Zaza WON a cool K25 PIN from a bet of just K5, then revealed: “My big win is the proof it doesn’t take a MAN to win at Betting!”

Married Mum Beauty, 35, who owns and operates a hair dressing salon in Matero north of Lusaka, cashed out her staggering K25,894 payout after adding 12 teams to a ticket using Castlebet Zambia’s Lite app.

Beauty’s 12 team superbet was due to payout a juicy K15,223.68 but her total payout soared to K25,894.76 thanks to Castlebet’s generous Multiboost BONUS which added an extra K10,661.08 to the ticket.

WATCH EXCLUSIVE YOUTUBE INTERVIEW WITH BEAUTY:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/8U8kXdx_CLg” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Last night the overjoyed sports betting fan admitted: “To be honest I was just trying out a few small games. I didn’t even know the teams that well because there was no Premier League or big games that day. There was alot of luck involved!

“I wanted to check the games late at night before I went to bed but I felt lazy. I only realised what had happened when I woke up in the morning and logged onto my Castlebet account around 0630 hours to check my balance.”

She added: “I looked once at the screen…I said to myself, ‘it’s not my phone’…then I looked at the screen again and realised : YES it IS my phone!’. Then I screamed!”

Komboni Radio Fan:

Hair stylist Beauty WON BIG after signing up and joining Castlebet four months ago.

Beauty explained: “I had heard about Castlebet quite alot because my brother Bobby – who knows alot about football – recommended the service to me. He has been betting with Castlebet for nearly a year now.

“I hardly know anything about football compared to him, so he can’t believe it’s me that has won big instead of him when he studies football in-depth and I hardly know any teams or players!”

She added: “I took the big step forward and signed up to join Castlebet myself after hearing a programme on Komboni radio a few months back. I must give Castlebet credit as they have made it so easy to sign up and start playing with them.

”The really good thing is their customer service is amazing. The girls in the Castlebet call centre team really helped me at the beginning when I was a bit scared and facing a few challenges. They even called me back so I didn’t waste any talktime learning how to place my bets!!

Last week Castlebet Marketing Queen Magret Kambikambi & CEO Masuzyo Ngosa followed from Castlebet HQ in Kabulonga to Beauty’s hair salon in Matero to present her with her winning cheque, hand over the wad of cash and also enjoy a few drinks!

Beauty dances in celebration outside a painted building in Matero in celebration of her giant win.

Marketing supremo Ms Kambikambi explained: “We followed Beauty in person to congratulate her and help her celebrate her win not because of the amount she won, (in excess of K25,000)

“No, we followed Beauty because of the exceptional skill she showed in winning this money from such a small stake of just K5 and also to reinforce girl power as we were so proud of Beauty for showing the men how to do it!

“Castlebet has seen much bigger winners in the past, of course, such as last month’s winner Salim Nyoni from Kitwe, but our other winners usually risk more money before winning big – not just K5! Beauty must have used girl power to conjure 25 pin from just such a tiny bet amount!

The PROOF: Screenshot showing part of Beauty’s winning ticket & her winning payout – boosted an extra 10 Pin by Castlebet’s multiboost bonus.

Last night, during an in-depth interview, Beauty revealed more about how she hit the jackpot and collected the jaw-dropping sum of money.

Beauty: “Winners never quit!”

Beauty dances with her winning cheque in popular Matero nightspot Pop’s Express.

““To the people who are betting – both male and female – but especially the females who maybe think betting is not for them (as women mostly don’t bet), what I would like to tell them is don’t give up! Don’t lose hope!

“If you lose don’t stop betting because one day you will win..way bigger than all your previous stakes. I am the proof of that. Winners never quit! If you lose today, it’s not a guarantee that you will lose tomorrow, just look at me – I am walking proof!”

“The first thing I would advise is that betting is very easy, anybody can do it; with Castlebet it’s very straightforward, all you need is a phone that goes to the internet. The other good thing is the site doesn’t chew data.

“Just download the app or go straight to their website, it’s clear and easy.

“If you don’t manage you should call their customer care, as far as I know they are the best, they will welcome you and help you step by step. The customer care when you ask them any question they will explain everything – and you don’t even have to use your talktime!

“Castlebet have very big odds compared to other stingy foreign betting companies…it’s also not just about the odds…when you put more teams you get more bonus.

“They have about more payment and deposit methods than the other companies. You might find you have loans on your mobile money and cannot use it but they are flexible and will let you deposit cash or use another method.”

Castlebet: #MWAI WAKO!

Castlebet Marketing Queen Margret Kambikambi added: “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate giving this pile of money to Beauty. She proves that the Castlebet motto #MWAI WAKO! Is for real! She is an example to all sports bettors – especially women!

Beauty revealed last night: “I have a lot of plans with the money. I would like to thank God, because when you ask for something from God he answers you.

“I did not know I was going to win such an amount. Always I hoped that one day I would win alot of money but I never really expected it.

“Now the first thing I want to do with this money is buy a plot then I will just continue with the normal business I do.”

Factbox Q&A: FULL DETAILS OF BEAUTY ZAZA’S AMAZING WINNING BET… HOW DID BEAUTY DO IT? How many teams? Beauty originally added 12 teams to her betslip…. Which Games? All bets were on late night games on January 19 2020. Which Bet Option/Market type? Beauty bet on the basic popular match result market – which team would win each of the games. What were the odds? Beauty concentrated on hot favourite with short odds – generally in the range of 1.5 – 2.25 Bet Amount: Beauty staked just K5 on the bet. Bet Result: All 12 of Beauty’s selection WON their matches.. Normal Payout: K15,223 Bonus: MULTIBOOST bonus of K10,661.08 boosted Beauty’s winnings to a staggering total of K25,894.76 ZMW from just a tiny stake.

