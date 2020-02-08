HOMOPHOBIC CAMPAIGNS IN ZAMBIA

Introduction

In some bizarre logic, the Patriotic Front deputy chief whip recently bragged that, “As PF we have refused to remove the Christian Nation clause and to include gay rights in the Bill and are sure that if it means flopping, let the bill flop without introducing gay rights and Satanism.” On first site, Tutwa Ngulube’s statement would be taken for some incongruous gibberish. But that would be too hasty a conclusion, especially that Ngulube is one of the dependable legal brains in the PF. So, what is the bigger picture that makes Ngulube’s statement not as nonsensical as it may seem on first impression?

Zambia may easily be crowned as the bedrock of homophobia in southern Africa, competing closely with Uganda and Nigeria for the continental crown. In recent weeks, Zambia’s homophobia has resulted in a diplomatic fiasco with the US. This followed a court sentencing of a gay duo of Kapiri Mposhi to which Ambassador Donald Foote expressed indignation. The Patriotic Front government, some clergy (the usual suspects), and quasi-governmental individuals (QGIs) responded swiftly in a cacophonous condemnation of Foote. You’re forgiven for thinking this was the climax in Zambia’s politically orchestrated homophobia. It was merely a subplot in an unfolding political scheme for the general elections in just less than two years. This article makes some general comments about this campaign.

A PF 2021 Masterplan

Hakainde Hichilema, the likely candidate for the UPND in 2021, has been accused of Satanism, with no evidence; he has been accused of plundering the mines during privatisation, with no evidence; he has been accused of tribal politics, with no evidence; he has been accused of and brutally thrown in a maximum security prison for very many days for treason, without evidence. Let’s pause a bit. When I say, ‘without evidence’, I use a shorthand to mean ‘without the accusers adducing any substantive or admissible evidence.’ I do not make the stronger claim that no evidence exists out there. Perhaps the PF’s predicament is that when you lie against someone so many times, like the boy who cried wolf, the listeners just stop paying attention – to the liar’s inevitable peril.

The motive of the accusers is sorely to fatigue and cow down Hakainde or to disparage him in the eyes of his followers and admirers. However, despite these accusations, Hakainde’s popularity seemingly continues to soar beyond his Tonga base into the PF’s ‘bedrooms’ of Eastern, Luapula, Northern, Muchinga provinces and especially on the Copperbelt which, historically, is the ultimate indicator of political tectonic shift in Zambia. The PF have tried everything against Hakainde, and so far, seemingly to no avail. Everything they have thrown at him has been pronounced dead on arrival or ricocheted right back at them. Elections are still a good 18 or so months away. So perhaps there’s time for another trick for the PF, short of arming the police to the teeth against its own citizenry. The PF’s trump card has an eerily familiar ring to it. And here it is: The Homophobia Masterplan!

Before, it was incumbent Rupiah Banda’s MMD mounting a sustained smear campaign alleging Rupiah’s rival, Michael Sata of the PF, was on the verge of legalising homosexuality in the country if voters made the mistake of electing him. According to history textbooks, Banda and the MMD went on to lose the election to Sata and the PF in 2011. Nearly a decade later, ironically, Edgar Lungu, arguably the biggest beneficiary from Sata’s death, and his post-Sata PF, have embarked upon a similar homophobic rhetoric against his political nemesis, Hakainde, and his party, the UPND.

The PF no longer sings more money in the pockets or rouse anti-Chinese sentiments. There is less money in the pockets of ordinary Zambians and the Dragon has tamed the once venomous and pro-Taiwan PF. They now build soft roads together. The PF has morphed into a party Sata wouldn’t recognise if he resurrected today. Dora Siliya, who raised the middle finger to the PF in Zambia’s Parliament is now the PF poster girl as the government spokesperson (a role she held and ferociously discharged in MMD before they lost power).

Premonition? It would be an understatement to say the MMD (or at least a huge chunk of them) and the new look PF are now as thick as thieves. With this near reincarnation of the MMD as PF, it is little wonder the homophobia campaign is beginning to take centre stage.

The PF and their proxies are fueling homophobia, making inflammatory remarks and going around places of worship rousing hatred in what should be fountains of love, peace, justice. President Lungu is unwilling to educate himself on homosexuality, claiming on Sky that he thinks (contrary to WHO and many national and international psychiatric bodies) that homosexuals are sick. Which raises the question, why are ‘sick’ people being sent to jail together with thieves, rapists, and murderers when a presidential pardon can undo the injustice?

But, of course, a presidential pardon would be against the spirit of the campaign of convincing Zambians homosexuality is the nation’s top priority. It would disappoint efforts by Zambia’s self-anointed moral matriarch Ms Godfridah Sumaili. As Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, she has the mammoth task of galvanizing Pentecostal homophobic political support for the PF. Corruption and police brutality are compatible with her haughty brand of Christianity. Despite being an unelected MP, the Minister does not tire in repeating her hollow mantra of uncooked “Christian values and principles” that she wants to force upon many non-Christians and some discerning Christians as well. Sumaili and her ministry embody state capture by Zambia’s Pentecostals that is more insidious and cankerous than the Guptas in South Africa. Our political and civil rights are at risk of violation of Shariah proportions.

In his CNN interview, again, President Lungu asked whether it took respecting gay rights for him or Zambians to be civilised. Yes, among other things. Being civilised is not about wearing fancy suits, flying in designer jets or building posh houses in foreign lands. It is about enlightenment that embraces differences and is not, without basis, afraid of the other. Irrational fear or hatred of the different has been the breeding ground of the worst atrocities such as the holocaust and apartheid. We can’t have state-sponsored crimes against sexual and gender minorities in the 21st century, in a liberal democracy.

Hakainde-UPND Reaction

But alas! There appears no respite for the lesbian and gay community in Zambia. The reaction of Hichilema and his UPND is essentially that “we do not and have never supported gay rights at any time.” Hakainde does not cite any academic papers or evidence for his position. He simply claims himself and his family are devout Christians as if homophobia were a logical implication of Christianity. Many Christian theologians have offered a more benign, compassionate and tolerant reading of the Bible on homosexuality.

The country has Christian and non-Christian homosexuals or bisexuals and anyone wishing to lead the country must not discriminate on religious grounds. Until our politicians start respecting science, and reasoned morality, we are doomed. A fundamental principle of an open society is the state to keep off controversial personal matters about which reasonable people of goodwill may disagree. This is a philosophically sound position in any society with prima facie plural divergent values. Without it, the majority can easily run amok against any unwanted subcultures or minority groups.

The former President of Botswana, Festus Mogae, believes in gay people’s rights. But while president, for political expediency, he opted to keep silent without fanning any anti-gay persecution or enforcement. South African philosopher Eusebius McKaiser duly criticised Mogae’s stance. But the stance was understandable, albeit a cowardly and selfish stance. That’s a lesser evil than to rouse and ride on a wave of homophobia as PF are doing. One hopes that at the very least, even if his Christianity tells him homosexuality is sinful, Hakainde does as Mogae did. Political leadership must transcend parochial religious cocoons and look out for everyone. Ethical leadership doesn’t play political dice with citizens’ rights of conscience, expression, assembly, and speech that are sensibly enshrined in our constitution, one the Pentecostals are so hell-bent on violating.

Conclusion

Word on the streets is that the PF value is plummeting rapidly on the political stock exchange. This has been attributed to poor economic and human rights performance and generally uninspiring leadership. It remains to be seen in 2021 whether homophobia, extreme hatred for gay and lesbian people, will win Lungu the election. Unfortunately, homophobia seems an essential PF electioneering strategy. They have set in motion their homophobic Master Plan and will for the next 18 months keep flogging it even if it’s a dead horse. Taken in this context, Ngulube’s disjointed claim that the PF stands against homosexuality and Satanism makes perfect sense. But we know now this is a panic button, a bad omen for an incumbent party.

Julius Kapembwa, PhD

Lecturer in Philosophy & Applied Ethics,

University of Zambia

E-mail ; j_kapembwa@yahoo.com/SM