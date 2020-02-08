IT IS NOT ROSY FOR PF…we are concerned with way things are going, Panji informs Scott

SPEAK out and say when things are going wrong like they are now, says Patriotic Front member Colonel Panji Kaunda.

Col Panji says the distribution of mealie-meal and money in a campaign area is “buying of votes” which is against the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Speaking when he had lunch with former Republican vice-president Guy Scott and PF member George Zulu on Wednesday, Col Panji said he was concerned with the rising corruption being bred by the ruling party and sought “wisdom” from Dr Scott, who along with the late Michael Sata founded the party.

“Some of us are concerned with the way our party is going. We are seeing things that you fought against. You preached against corruption, against nepotism, you gave us a slogan of being pro-poor and we are supposed to put money in our people’s pockets, reduce our taxes and so forth and so on. But if you look around today, you go through our manifesto, there are very few things that we have achieved,” Col Panji said.

“We will be going to the people very soon to seek a new mandate and things on the ground don’t seem to be so rosy. You left obviously out of anger and frustration seeing that the party that you built was being destroyed and was being led astray and you joined the other group but deep inside you are PF. PF is still your party so we must try from time to time to come to seek your wisdom to guide on where we must go. Your late brother where ever he is says ‘I left my kids in the hands of a brother’.”

He said the PF had departed from the original manifesto left by its founder Sata.

“I was looking at our manifesto the other day, and it clearly guides us on what we must do. It guides us on the constitution which must stand a test of time, but nine years after our victory we are still tinkering with the Constitution, that is not what we said in our manifesto,” Col Panji said. “It says we must create employment for our children, our youngsters. We haven’t. As a result, we are now turning them into militias to kill and maim their brothers from the other side. That is not the way of the party.”

He added that an enabling environment must be created during elections and beyond for all players.

“PF is in government, it must lead by example. It must create an atmosphere that when we go to elections, everybody must be comfortable with rules and directions. Today we have a by-election in Chilubi where we are seeing mealie-meal being given to the residents,” Col Panji said.

“If what we are reading in the papers are correct, millions of kwachas are being given to the churches and to church-goers, that is pure and simple buying of votes and there must be rules and regulations that forbid such activities.”

He appealed to Zambians to speak out on issues concerning them.

“Sitting on the fence hoping someone else will do it for us won’t do. All of us as Zambians, it doesn’t matter which party is in government, we are still Zambians so we must demand accountability, fair play from agencies, police, ECZ, the Anti-Corruption [Commission] and all those agencies that we put in place to govern the country should come up and do what they are supposed to do,” Col Panji said.

He also appealed for Dr Scott’s guidance in the running of the party’s affairs.

“It doesn’t matter what you were during the campaign, you are still one of our leaders, and if we disregard your advice, we get lost. The wish of most Zambians is to have a peaceful election where there will be no violence, where the rules will be fair to everybody so that when the results come, we avoid the sequences of going to court because of the rules not being followed,” he said. “We can make a reference to our neighbours, Malawi. Yes, they have won the petition but at what cost? Was it necessary to go that way? I think we should learn from our neighbours.”

Col Panji also spoke against the recent tribal remarks attributed to some PF members during the Chilubi campaigns.

“We have some of our members in the PF who are screaming on top of their voices that certain tribes can’t rule. It’s a pity that these young men don’t know the history of this country. Without old man Harry Nkumbula, Zambia wouldn’t be what it is. He sacrificed his own position for the sake of Zambia,” he said.

“If someone says the people of Southern Province can’t rule and the leadership keeps quiet, it’s wrong. I would have thought that when that gentleman said this which is on the video, someone from the party should have said ‘this is not our policy’. This is not what our founding father left. That is why we even had the first white republican vice-president in Africa. So when my party comes and says this group cannot rule, it’s them that are being tribalists and not the people from Southern Province and such pronouncements must be fought against by all of us who want to have peace in this country. We come to seek your wisdom on this plus many other issues amongst us the youngsters.”

Col Panji was referring to PF official Bizwell Mutale who last week said a Tonga would never become president of Zambia.

And Zulu said the PF he knew had changed and what he was seeing was a party of division.

“We were always together during the time of Michael Sata and the PF I’m seeing today is a different PF. I can’t understand it because even when Michael was being remembered, you were not invited to remember your friend with all of us,” said Zulu.

In his brief response, Dr Scott encouraged the PF to remain united.

“This is a party of a number of people who may never even shake hands with each other. Let us just talk to each other and push the people who are feeling a bit lazy in the compounds,” said Dr Scott.