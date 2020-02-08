Let’s talk about Economic-Energy-SocioPolitical nexus (Part 1)

[By Eng. Chisakula Kaputu]

There is a nexus, and energy is at the centre of it.

Energy drives the economy; where there is abundant, reliable, affordable energy there is economic boom.

Wherever you take energy services to, economic activities spring up. Energy spurs up activities that absorb that energy. An active economic hub will need energy. Energy can activate/stimulate an economic hub; take energy services in the middle of nowhere and suddenly you have all manner of economic activity, lucrative enough to support that energy service and the resident social services.

When the availability of energy stimulates economic activities that lead to job creation, revenue creation and improved living comforts and conveniences, et cetera, then the social benefits are seen to accrue. Socially tendered to masses are content. Content masses are generally productive leading to heightened economic performance and a resultant increased contribution to national coffers. With more government revenue, service delivery improves; Social upliftment ensues that leads to political stability.

Political stability creates a conducive environment for social investment, economic investment as well as further investments in the energy sector by confident and ascertained investors. A well invested politically stable energy environment breeds further economic activities that require energy as the society becomes more productive with the assurance of a return on their investment.

Confident investment in the energy sector ensures the availability of a ready to deploy, available, reliable and affordable energy resource. The Economic-Energy-SocioPolitical nexus then goes its full circle to not ever stop but continually fueling and feeding off each element of the nexus. ENERGY remains at the centre of this nexus.

It must be appreciated therefore that every economy‘s evident and quantifiable electricity production and consumption is in essence the indicator of that economy’s size as well as level of development. The per capita consumption is also a clear indication of the social status of the people/ energy poverty level and productivity (in terms of productive usage of power).

The author is an energy expert and Sustainability Practitioner with over 25 years of experience (Industrial Mining, Academia, Power Infrastructure/ESI, Electrical consultancy and energy advisory & consultancy).