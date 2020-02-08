My CV is longer now by one more sentence, says Simataa

FORMER NAREP national secretary Simataa Simataa says those who think he is a difficult person to work with are judging him using a dot, not a line.

Barely a month as the chief executive officer of the opposition National Restoration Party, Simataa announced on his Facebook page on Thursday that: “Good morning, I have been fired from Narep – for non-delivery and uselessness.”

The NAREP appointed Simataa, a radical football administrator of many years, as the national secretary on January 11 this year.

Phoned yesterday to say whether or not the sacking has marked his end in the political field, Simataa answered: “the end of me in any sphere will only come when you hear that he has been lowered six feet underground.”

“My CV is longer now by one more sentence – NAREP former general secretary. It is not full,” he said.

Asked where he could be heading in terms of politics, Simataa responded: “when I do find something, I will announce.”

He said his only disappointment was to the fact that the opportunity he saw to work with the NAREP had been severed.

“I saw something in NAREP which I really felt I would help or contribute towards creating. And that opportunity has been taken away from me,” Simataa said.

On public perception that it was difficult to work with him, Simataa wondered how that narrative could be true given his illustrious career in various organisations.

“Starting [with] banking, I worked for BCCI for five years, I worked for Finance Bank for 17 years. Maybe people’s memory is only two years or three years old,” said Simataa.

“I have been in football all these years; I have run my own [football] club for 20 years plus. So, when you say difficult [to work] with me, what is it? Why don’t people also look at the other side? Then they are judging me using a dot, not a line.”