People think we’re friends, we can’t kill them – Kapeso

DEPUTY inspector general of police in-charge of operations Bonnie Kapeso says people think police officers are their friends.

Kapeso said people have lost the ‘respect’ they had for officers because the officers have compromised themselves.

Speaking during a ZNBC TV My Community programme, Kapeso indicated that officers should use their weapons on people who dare them.

“People think we are friends, even the pistols that we carry, they think we can’t kill them, we can’t disable them, the idea of course is not to kill [but] to disable someone in the legs,” Kapeso said.

“Police officers must not allow people to come close to the police station and destroy it. What are you doing police officers? They even start beating police officers at the police station and you have a gun! Ooh my God! Where are we going? We must use force and legally by law.”

When asked why police officers were using maximum force and firing live ammunition at suspects, Kapeso said: “I have to fire a gun, not a blank. That is why Zambia Police Force was a better organisation than Zambia Police Service as it is because they have lost respect for us.”

Kapeso, however, ruled out the possibility of ritual killings in Chingola.

“It’s a fact, there are gassing cases, there are no ritual killings but there are gassing cases. We have plenty of police officers and I can assure you that we are winning this war. We have spread our tentacles wide and far to ensure that people feel our presence and what we are doing,” said Kapeso.

“We are doing a tremendous job and we have put officers into groups, they are not sleeping, others are even dozing when they come out because we have taken this as a national issue.”

Residents of Chingola on the Copperbelt are living in fear of unusual attacks in the area with the police saying the suspects have been using black magic to carry out their operations.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cautioned police officers policing the Chilubi by-election scheduled for February 13 against engaging themselves in active politics.

Kanganja advised the officers to be professional as they discharge their duties.

He said the role of police in any election was to ensure that law and order prevails during the whole electoral process.

He said he did not expect any police officer to side with any political party as doing so was against police ethics.

Kanganja directed officers to deal with any situation decisively by bringing all those that would want to destabilise the peace currently prevailing in Chilubi to book.

He urged members of the community to safeguard the peace currently prevailing in the country by saying no to any form of violence.

Kanganja advised all political parties to conduct their activities according to drawn schedules so as to avoid clashing.

He directed officers on the ground to firmly deal with all those that would deliberately choose to dare the police.

Kanganja is in the area to check on the security situation, appreciate the deployment pattern as well as check on the welfare of police officers deployed in the area.

He described the security situation as stable and urged all political players to continue conducting their campaigns peacefully.

This is according to a statement issued by police public relations officer Esther Mwaata Katongo.