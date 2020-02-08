Police eject Kambwili from Chilubi

[By Oliver Chisenga in Chilubi Mainland]

POLICE have sent NDC president Chishimba Kambwili out of Chilubi Mainland.

Working under instructions to halt all opposition presidents’ campaigns in Chilubi, heavily armed police drove Kambwili out of the area.

Officers to trailed Kambwili as he tried to meet UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to discuss their predicament and escorted him out of the mainland to facilitate the arrival of President Edgar Lungu and consequent campaign programme.

The uncompromising officers who threatened to beat up journalists stopped anyone to accompany Kambwili, who had earlier in the day addressed a big crowd a h drummed support for the NDC candidate Henry Kalenga ahead of the February 13 parliamentary by-election.