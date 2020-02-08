UNZALARU members not mandated to work till dues are paid – Moyo

[By Emelia Phiri]

UNIVERSITY of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union members will not report for work but go out to look for money to sustain their families until they are paid their dues.

The lecturers are demanding payment of all outstanding allowances together with the salaries for January 2020.

In a memo updating members dated February 5, UNZALARU publicity secretary Moffat Moyo stated that there seemed to be no sign of salaries being paid before next week as the grant from the government had not been received yet.

“The Executive Committee of UNZALARU has had meetings with the offices of Registrar and Bursar of the University over unpaid January 2020 salaries. In the meetings, the Union has stressed that all outstanding Excess Teaching allowances must be paid together with the salary. However, there seems to be no sign of salaries being paid before next week as the grant from the Government has not been received yet,” stated Moyo.

“We wish to remind you that the employment code Act of 2019, Section 66, Subsection 2 states: The wages of an employee shall fall due and be paid at regular intervals not being later than the fifth day following the date on which they fall due under subsection (1). Therefore, in relation with the same law, we would like to draw your attention to the standing resolution that if salaries are not paid up to the 5th of the following month (which in itself is an abrogation of the law on the part of the employer), members who will have run out of resources to travel to work will not be mandated to report for work. Therefore, members can proceed to use the time to find resources for taking care of their families. The resolution remains the same until January 2020 salaries are paid.”