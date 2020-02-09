Bizwell’s anti-Tonga remarks are decampaigning Lungu – PF

A PF official in Choma has complained that tribal remarks by senior party members against the Tonga people are decampaigning President Edgar Lungu.

In a statement, O’Brian Buumba stated that it was not necessary to concentrate on tribal talk when the government under President Lungu’s leadership had done a tremendous job everywhere in the country worth talking about.

“These tribal remarks about the Tonga people attributed to our senior PF officials are decampaining us and the President especially in Southern Province,” he stated. “They are making it difficult for us on the grassroot in the province to penetrate even when the ground seems to be fertile but political puzzles (amateurs in politics) are painting a bad picture of the party especially in Southern Province. I wish to convey this message to my President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to tame this tribal talks by our senior party officials.”

Buumba stated that there was no tribe that was bigger than the other in Zambia.

“Tribalism will not help us, it will just do more harm than good to the party in the province. In the same vein, I wish to condemn the tribal remarks that were issued by Mr Bizwell Mutale our brother from our Patriotic Front party in its strongest terms, that no Tonga will be the president of Zambia,” he stated.

“The Zambian people are not interested in tribal talk. They are interested in finding lasting solutions to the economic challenges that we are facing as a country such as high mealie-meal prices, load-shedding, delayed payment of Farmer Input Support Programme to agro dealers, reduce the cost of doing business and many others.”

Buumba noted that tribal talks would reverse visible gains President Lungu’s regime had made in the province.

“2021 is very crucial. We need votes from Southern Province as well and parliamentarians but if we continue approaching the issue of tribalism in this manner then we will be working against our own efforts of convincing the people that we are the best. We appeal to our elders to measure the gravity of these tribal talks on our party otherwise they will keep blaming us that we are failing to produce an MP in Southern Province,” said Buumba.