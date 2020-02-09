Kalala advises Tongas against reacting to PF tribalism

JACK Kalala has advised Tongas to remain cool, unlike responding to vexatious tribal remarks by some PF leaders.

During Levy Mwanawasa’s presidency, Kalala was the special assistant to the President for policy and project monitoring and implementation.

Kalala has cautioned those in the PF that driving a wedge between Zambians, using the tribal trump-card, could lead to bloodshed.

He said those in the PF were preaching about tribalism hoping that it could elongate their desperation to continue clinging to power.

Over the past week, some PF leaders went into overdrive at political events castigating Tongas as tribally-inclined beings.

Kalala concluded that since President Edgar Lungu had not censured his lieutenants spewing tribal remarks, “it means he agrees with them.”

“He is the one sending them and he should stop that. He found Zambia united and so, he should leave people united, as he found them. He should not divide them because of his thirst for power. In 2021, Zambians have resolved that President Lungu should go and he should accept the verdict of Zambians,” Kalala said in an interview in Lusaka.

He appealed to the police to open dockets for PF tribalists because: “they are risking the security of this country.”

Kalala argued that it was misplaced to claim, like one PF flatterer did recently, that there was no Bemba living in Southern Province.

“There are many Bembas in Southern Province who are working for Zambia Sugar Company in Mazabuka, others have settled there, others are married to Tonga women and others have married Tonga men,” he explained.

“Even those from Eastern Province are there in Southern Province; the MP for Livingstone Central (Matthews Jere) is from Eastern Province. There are other officials who are from other provinces but are serving there in Southern Province.”

Kalala asked who was tribal between the Tongas and those in the PF government.

“I’m not saying the Bembas [but] I’m saying the people in government and the leaders in PF. They are the ones who are tribal, and in particular President Lungu, who is only appointing people from two regions and dismissing people from other regions. It’s President Lungu and his fellow PF who are tribal,” Kalala said.

“As President, he has done nothing to get rid of PF people who are campaigning on tribal lines. As President, he has gotten rid of Lozis, Tongas and people from North-Western Province because they are perceived to be UPND supporters. That is wrong!”

He observed that the PF’s solution to its “unpopularity” was: “to malign the UPND, especially HH (Hakainde Hichilema) and the Tongas.”

Kalala added that some PF leaders were telling lies against the Tongas, to the extent of being provocative.

“The reason is that PF leaders want to annoy Tongas so that in anger they (Tongas) respond and then the PF uses that as proof of their claims,” he noted.

“My advice to Tongas is to remain cool – let them not respond to these vexatious remarks by PF leaders. These remarks are deliberate but they are kicks of a dying horse. Let Tongas not fall into that trap!”

He told the PF leadership that it was being irresponsible to divide Zambia using tribalism.

“We are 72 or 73 tribes in Zambia and we should remain united. If anything, those in positions of leadership should unite us so that we build this country together. They are being reckless! These divisive tactics that they are adopting in their desperation to continue to cling to power can lead to bloodshed. It has happened in so many countries!” Kalala explained.

“[If such happens], these people will even run away because they have stolen so much money. It’s the common man on the streets and the people in the villages who are going to suffer.”

Kalala also pointed out that it had become crystal clear now that the PF’s popularity was quickly dwindling.

“It is melting away like butter exposed on a pan to the summer heat of October. They have become aware of their shrinking popularity everywhere across the country. Zambians everywhere have become disillusioned with PF and their lies,” he said.

“They have realised those in the PF are incompetent and self-serving! Consequently, Zambians are withdrawing their support from PF. They are looking for an alternative party and leadership to move this country forward.”

He indicated that the PF leadership had become aware about its sagging approval rating among prospective voters.

“It is panicking because they have seen that come 2021, Zambians will not give them the vote,” Kalala noted.

“They are going to lose the elections. So, how do they remain in power? They have resorted to this divide and rule. Even in their so-called strongholds, people have seen through them that they have nothing to offer.”

Meanwhile, Kalala observed that no one had been spared from the PF’s misrule.

“Even in their so-called strongholds in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga, Eastern provinces, no one has been spared from the increase in the cost of fuel, electricity, food. Everyone has been affected, regardless of their tribe,” said Kalala.