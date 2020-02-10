Armed police hound Kambwili out of Chilubi

[By Oliver Chisenga in Chilubi]

THESE people have to be fought otherwise 2021 will be bloody, says NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili after he was hounded out of Chilubi on Saturday.

Escorted out of the Chilubi mainland by over 50 armed policemen clad in riot gear and a handful in plain clothes just hours after he arrived in the area to canvass support for the NDC candidate Henry Kalenga ahead of the February 13 parliamentary by-election, Kambwili charged that President Edgar Lungu has become a tyrant.

Kambwili, who arrived in Chilubi around 13:00 hours, was told to leave Chilubi immediately after addressing one campaign meeting.

About 150 police officers in vans brandishing all sorts of weapons were unleashed on him to make sure his stay in Chilubi was cut short to allow President Lungu’s uninterrupted arrival and campaigns until a day before the election.

As he was being led away, Kambwili called the Electoral Commission of Zambia complaining that what the police was doing was against the electoral code of conduct.

In his telephone call to the ECZ, the NDC leader threatened that his party together with other affected opposition parties would boycott February 13 by-election so that PF would take part alone.

“They are telling us that it’s the position of the police but do the police run elections in this country? Can we get an answer, this is an emergency…The Head of State comes here as party president, he doesn’t come here as a Republican President,” a furious Kambwili said to the ECZ officials. “He [President Lungu] is coming here to campaign just like me so why should the police say the Head of State has come. If a decision is not made, we are meeting all opposition political parties and we will pull out and you, ECZ, the police and Edgar Lungu will go on with your election because this is unfair, you can’t knock out people… Five days of campaign mwapela ba PF ati balechita campaign beka [you have given PF five days to campaign all by itself], what nonsense is that!”

Kambwili said in developed democracies like the USA a president would be campaigning in the same area with the opposition but there would be no problem.

He wondered why the ECZ were treating President Lungu like a god.

“Nga Ni Lesa Nga aleba (If he is god would he have been stealing)? You can’t treat us like that. You are the electoral officer so can you call for an emergency meeting and sort out this problem. You are not going to give us an excuse that according to the Inspector General of Police…in the electoral Act is the Inspector General of Police mentioned? It’s not prescribed…foolish,” Kambwili said.

After the emotional call to the ECZ official, Kambwili addressed the waiting crowd where he lamented the sufferings Zambians were enduring.

At the rally, Kambwili said a person who advances bribes to canvass votes is foolish.

He said what the PF was doing now is idiocy.

Kambwili encouraged Chilubi residents to teach the ruling party a lesson.

He urged the voters to feel pity for themselves and their children and vote against the PF.

Kambwili noted that Chilubi had no power and was not a priority to the PF.

He said the PF was last in Chilubi again to canvass for votes for late member of parliament Rosario Fundanga.

“They are selective on where they take development like road construction, where they see that people see stupid and always vote for them development is elusive but where people are clever and don’t vote for them roads have been constructed,” he said. “So continue chanting PF slogans of Pa Bwato, he is eating well with his children but you are suffering. Even me if you vote for me as president if I do not deliver you should vote me out.”

Kambwili told the cheering crowd to be like the people of Roan who voted against the PF regardless of the broad day-light corruption the ruling party engaged during the campaigns.

He bragged that the people of Roan are awakened that’s why he was so sure that even if they fielded President Lungu as a candidate he would have beaten him pants down.

Kambwili wondered why Zambians have been cheering and praising the non-performing PF government.

“What kind of people are you who do not feel pity on yourselves and your children. If you go to other provinces they have power in their houses, these same houses you live in. I am from Mporokoso in Muchishamwamba area but there is power there, but why don’t you have electricity here? You have been neglected because you don’t…. you are passive, just a T-shirt and a K10 excites your hearts,” he lamented. “A person who comes to bribe you for votes, just know that he is not normal but foolish, muwelewele. A sensible person will tell you what they will do when voted into office.”

Kambwili wondered how a sensible person would let farmers produce food but without providing a market for the harvest.

“In my government there will be a depot to buy people’s harvest at every point and will be paid the same day you sell to the government. There is no government that gets credit from the poor. They get your maize, sell and bank the money for interest then pay you after four months. Would you say they are normal?” Kambwili said.

Soon after the rally, police made sure Kambwili left the district.

There are over 650 police officers deployed in Chilubi to ensure there is ‘peace and order’ ahead of the by-election.

While police demanded he leaves the area soon after his solo rally, Kambwili tried to have a meeting with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who was in the same predicament.

The NDC leader tried in vain to reason with the officers by explaining to them what the electoral code of conduct states.

The officers were eager to follow their superior’s instructions and saw off Kambwili.

On the other side of the mainland, Hichilema was also pursued to make sure he and his entourage vacated the zone in record time.

“We were told that you are supposed to leave this place but what is the time? What are you still doing here,” asked the police officers who were tasked to escort Kambwili and his team out of the area.

In response Kambwili said: “Excuse me, what’s’ the issue here? We were told that we should finish the meeting by 15:00 hours but you want us to vacate this place and go where? You were told that we leave by who? We are told that we finish our meeting but we have a problem with our car that is why we are still here…but it does not mean we go out of Chilubi, is that what the instruction says? You can’t tell me to leave Chilubi, this is a wrong, and nobody is above the law whether it is the President or not. If you are asking us to leave, you tell us which part of the law you are using. Let him not bring Kangaroo rules here.”

Other members of the NDC including the candidate joined in complaining to the uncompromising police officers.

“We have seen presidents come and go and surely your days are numbered. If this is the way the MMD were treating PF, would you have made it into government? Really Michael [Sata] should not have died. We have animals in power now,” complained the NDC campaign manager Menyani Zulu.

But the officers refused to reason with Kambwili and they threatened to be physical on him, his candidate and other officials if they did not leave as instructed.

In the ensuing exchange of words an instruction to ‘fire’ was ordered a senior officer in plain clothes if NDC group continued to resist orders.

It was at this point that Kambwili reluctantly withdrew his officials and told them to return to the camp house.

Amid heavy rains on a potholed Luwingu-Chaba road, Kambwili was escorted out of the area by the armed policement until about 70 kilometres from Chilubi.