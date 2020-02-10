LUNGU IN HUGE TRAP …ConCourt judgment didn’t say he qualifies to run for office again – Changala

GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala has asked the Constitutional Court which other avenue it wants aggrieved Zambians to use to solve their problems.

He also asks why the Constitutional Court always condemns applicants to huge costs, “when matters are before them.”

Changala notes that since its establishment in 2016, the Constitutional Court has made pronouncements, judgments or rulings which are pro- the creator, the PF.

“We are under siege and we must now start correcting the injustices that are coming from the judiciary,” Changala said, while highlighting the “Lungu eligibility case”. “Our Constitution says anyone who has been sworn-in twice [as Republican President] is not eligible to contest an election. Now they (Constitutional Court) have left a huge trap for Edgar Lungu! He might be celebrating that he is going to stand in 2021 [but] there is a huge trap there. President Lungu has been sworn-in twice and his party is celebrating that the Constitutional Court said he qualifies. There is nowhere in their judgment where they said he qualifies to run for office again; they just clarified what a term is. If they were qualified judges, they could have gone further and said ‘this term of office which he served (18 months) does not constitute a full term. However, it equally does not give him a mandate to seek a third term of office because he has been sworn-in twice.’ They deliberately left out that one hanging.”

Changala said the creation of the Constitutional Court in Zambia was jubilantly received by many Zambians.

The Constitutional Court is made up of Hildah Chibomba, Professor Margaret Munalula, Annie Mwewa Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga, Palan Mulonda, Enock Mulembe and Martin Musaluke.

“They (Zambians) expected the Constitutional Court to handle all constitutional issues that may rise, from time to time. The Constitutional Court in Zambia was made a court of first instance and final arbiter and that is very critical because when you are not satisfied with their decision, you cannot go anywhere,” Changala said.

He noted that the worst the judiciary could do was to intimidate people from litigating and seeking justice.

Changala explained that such intimidation was done in two ways – “by churning out bad judgments and condemning the applicants to huge costs.”

“This has been coming out of the Constitutional Court! The Constitutional Court should allow people to go there so that they interpret the Constitution, at no cost to the applicant. But we are seeing these things to the contrary, thereby chasing people from seeking justice,” he said.

“What will follow is that people will start taking the law in their own hands. Why should I go to court when I don’t have the money and yet I’m aggrieved? I’ll have to pick up a…to solve my problems! Is that what the Constitutional Court of Zambia wants? Why is it always condemning applicants to costs, when matters are before them?”

He pointed out that constitutional lawyer John Sangwa’s analysis on the qualification of Constitutional Court judges ought to be debated, investigated and put to rest.

“We’ll not accept that those who went to the bench…Now they are ‘constitutional’ lawyers, after they have done damage and harm to our legal system. They must bear the consequences of assuming positions that one is ill-qualified for! Some of them might have gone there on secondment by PF, as a party!” he charged, adding that the Constitutional Court had many questions to answer.

“Are they legitimately qualified to dispense justice in this country? How did they find themselves there? Whose interest are they serving? Are they aware that injustice brings conflict? Injustice can bring war!”

Changala lamented that Zambians were now: “in an era where compulsory liquidation of a company is almost becoming an order of the day, which is against the Bill of Rights.”

“There must be litigation before somebody suffers such consequences. [But] people are just waking up and companies are being liquidated and when people want to litigate, they are told ‘you have no locus standi!’ What justice is that?” he asked.

“We are under siege and we must now start correcting the injustices that are coming from the judiciary. The worst injustice is to get injustice from an umpire you think is well balanced and well qualified.”

Changala recalled that when the Constitutional Court was created, “we celebrated but we were quite numbed when the office bearers were ratified by Parliament.”

“John Sangwa, a constitutional lawyer and a State Counsel, took it upon himself to ‘battle’ the men and women who were selected to the bench in that they were ill-qualified. He rang a bell that according to the Constitution, they didn’t meet the benchmarks and most of them were not even constitutional lawyers…” he noted.

“Since the establishment of the Constitutional Court in this country, it has made pronouncements or judgments or rulings which are pro- the creator and that’s the PF. They are pro- the appointing authority. They have never made a judgment that is in the best interest of the people of Zambia.”

Changala said Constitutional Court judges had delivered judgments which were difficult to follow.

“They cannot even expand on a judgment!” Changala exclaimed.

“We have got men and women who came to the bench to do an apprenticeship – job on training. As a result, justice in this country, in terms of constitutionality, has suffered a great deal.”

He cited the Constitutional Court judgment in the eligibility case of President Edgar Lungu, where Dan Pule and other PF-aligned faces went to court to seek an interpretation.

He indicated that the PF and its “zealots” could be caught napping during filing in of presidential nomination papers next year.

“When Edgar Chagwa Lungu goes to file in for his nomination, two things might happen – the Chief Justice might refuse to accept the document and it will be too late for PF, in that he has been sworn-in twice. He cannot go to the Chief Justice for a third time. No!” Changala argued.

“Knowing how Zambia is, let’s assume the Chief Justice allows President Lungu to file in his nomination; the law says any citizen can file in a challenge in the Constitutional Court that he does not qualify.”

Changala stressed that at an opportune time, the matter of incompetence in the Constitutional Court would be investigated.

“One day we’ll have to investigate whether at the time of assuming these judicial offices by our colleagues in the Constitutional Court, they were qualified, as per the law. If they are found to have accepted jobs which they were ill-qualified for, it will be a criminal offence and they can stand trial. I don’t know what will happen to all the judgments which they have churned out from the Constitutional Court!” he said.

“The quality of judgments from the Constitutional Court is sub-standard – they lack clarity. They are a recipe for anarchy and that must be looked into! The Judicial Complaints Commission should look into this matter (the competence/incompetence of Constitutional Court judges), before serious harm and conflicts emanate from those Chambers.”

Meanwhile, Changala cautioned that: “where there is no justice, the substitute is chaos and the earlier we correct the behaviour, competence, or lack of it, in the Constitutional Court….”

“We still have time to correct the anomaly,” indicated Changala.

“You can learn something from the judges in Malawi; when they were about to be bribed, they were the first ones to come out and tell the entire world that ‘there have been manoeuvres to give us some money by certain individuals so that judgment can go their way.’ That is integrity! I want to tell the Constitutional Court of Zambia, and indeed the judiciary; judgments must be based on the fundamental law of the land.”