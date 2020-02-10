Monze clergyman says politics is becoming a danger to the nation

A CLERGYMAN in Monze has warned politicians against championing tribal politics that had potential to divide the nation on ethnic lines.

In an interview, Pastor Emmanuel Kalulu of the Brethren In Christ Church said politics was becoming a danger to the nation because everyone felt they had a stronghold.

He said the country would not be united under the ‘One Zambia One Nation’ motto if politicians did not get involved in leading their followers to embrace each other.

“Shut up politicians, you have a bigger duty to do. A bigger responsibility. Check yourselves, you are talking of tribalism something which is so evident in every part of Zambia. Check on the voting pattern, which area has voted for a tribe that does not come from their ethnic group. This tribalism you are talking about is not in exclusion of a certain group, no!” he said. “It’s not for PF, it’s not for UPND but all of us as evidenced from the way we are voting. If it is not curtailed, our country is going to be divided.”

All of this shows that there is tribalism in your midst. So it is your time now to unite the country rather than trying to point fingers on petty issues.”

Pastor Kalulu reminded politicians that they had an important role to play in uniting the nation.

“You have a very big duty to do. It is not PF, UPND, DP, NDC, but all of us it must be our responsibility now instead of pointing fingers at one another when you have chances to solve things. See things from your area where you are coming from, all provinces are voting for their own,” he said.

“Which constituency has someone who is not from that ethnic group? So when you talk of tribalism I don’t see anyone who is in exclusion, all of us are part of it and must be a source of concern to all well-meaning Zambians, Christians, statesmen. We must fight tribalism together. So please don’t point fingers at one another.”

Pastor Kalulu further urged citizens to rise up and promote unity without fear or favour.

“We can see that the Republican President is not free in some places of the country. Equally, presidents of opposition political parties are not free in some places of the country because they are not coming from there. All this shows that there is tribalism in all parts of the country,” he observed.

“The country’s major problem is that the PF has continued to serve as a political party instead of serving as a government and at the same time the opposition has failed to accept that they have a government in place. The moment they accept that they have a government in place, the moment the government in place know that we are leading a nation not a party, then things will start going well.”

Pastor Kalulu said it seemed what was in the mind of everyone now was leadership contest in 2021.

“It’s desperation. When people become desperate it brings danger to the country. Everyone is claiming that I’m the rightful president,” he said.

Pastor Kalulu expressed concern that it could become difficult to govern Zambia because of the way politicians have taken tribalism to champion their political agenda.

He condemned the hypocrisy in a country that claims to be Christian.

“Let us not be people who are going to be hypocritical, as stated in the book of Timothy 3:5 where it says holding the form of godliness but denying its power,” Pastor Kalulu said.

“We must work to change the attitude of our people so that when I’m walking in Bembaland it doesn’t matter if I’m from Chipata, or somewhere else. Politics is becoming a danger to our nation because everyone feels they have a stronghold.”

Pastor Kalulu said the clergy should lead in we are standing to promoting peace and unity in Zambia.

“We want to see a Moono become an MP in Eastern Province, a Sakala become an MP in Southern Province as long as the person is credible and has a vision for that particular area,” he said.

“We don’t need to be prayed for or maybe to be looking for someone who is going to help us. It is us who are going to help ourselves because tribalism amongst ourselves as Zambians is real.”

He further said hatred was detrimental to the nation.

“The hatred that is within our leaders, the politicians especially, the hatred that they have is spreading to the entire nation because you can only give out what is in your heart. If in your heart there is bitterness and hatred, that is what you are going to spread to the people that you are leading. Now we need to ensure that there is love in our midst so that this love is going to create a bond of perfect unity which is going to be One Zambia One Nation,” he said.

Pastor Kalulu reminded Zambians that there was no authority that existed on its own according to Roman 13:1 which states that all governing authorities were established by God.

“Any government is ordained by God that’s why it is not good for us to continue fighting for power. That’s why it is not good for leaders to continue being desperate for power. There is time for everything. Let there be time for campaigns, let there be time for implementing election promises that they made to the people. A lot of politicians now is when they have started greeting people on the road because they know that next year it’s elections,” Pastor Kalulu said. “Our politicians must understand that there can only be one leader at one point. When it is time to campaigns, let it be time to campaign. When it is time to work let Zambians start working. But now most of our politicians are campaigning from day one up-to the end of their period.”

He challenged those in office to serve the people instead of concentrating on politicking.

“Government must understand it’s position by not being a PF government. We want to see a Republic of Zambia government, a Republican President not a PF president because time and again when someone is ushered into office, they continue saying PF government. It is not PF government. They must understand that the government is drawn from all sectors of life,” said Pastor Kalulu. “People from different parts, we all make the republic of Zambia. It’s not only PF or UPND members, no! In the government there are members from all over, governed by one man who is the Republican President. So this issue of tribalism and who belongs to which party must not arise now because we all make a government.”