Prepare adequately for the vegetable season

This year’s rainy season has been much better than last years but not good enough, in my opinion to fill up our dams and rivers for a normal cropping season. If I remember very well, we did not receive any rains the whole of February last year, while we have been receiving some good showers and thunderstorms this year. I would say the distribution for effective production of most field crops has been good except in a few places; this, if it continues into March may lead to a better harvest than last year. However, the rains have not been very good to fill most dams and rivers. This is a recipe for a bad season for the vegetable production as well as livestock rearing.

Vegetable production in Zambia is mostly done in the dry season; from May to November because many farmers switch to field crop production as soon as the rains start. Vegetable production is more profitable than field crop production. A hectare of tomato, onion or green maize will give a farmer more income than a hectare of maize or soybeans. Many farmers fail to effectively venture into vegetable production because of the initial costs involved in setting up such enterprises. If one is cultivating a hectare of tomatoes or onions, they would need a constant supply of water through irrigation, they would also require so many pesticides as well as fertilisers as compared to field crop maize for instance. This coming season, vegetable production will even be more challenging yet profitable because not so many farmers will be involved in the business. In the initial stages of the season, many farmers will be involved but as we progress towards September, many of them will fall off because they will not have sufficient water to sustain their crops. This will create great opportunities for the thrifty ones. This therefore, calls for farmers to understand and know the type of soil they farm on and the crop water requirements for each crop that they will be growing. Most of the time, farmers have wasted water because they apply just too much water than the crop requires and much of this water is lost as either run off or seeps deep beyond the root zone.

It is important to design your irrigation system based on the crop you will be cultivating, type of soil on your farm and availability of the water resource. For now, we know that water is limiting and we need to be efficient in our enterprises. For instance, a farmer who wants to grow green maize on a heavy soil, that is, clay soil would do better to install a drip irrigation as opposed to overhead. This is because a clay soil has very small soil voids which are the storage and conveyance channels for water. If such an irrigation system (overhead sprinkler) is installed, just a minute of irrigating, the top soil voids will be saturated and subsequent irrigated water may start running off and this will give a wrong signal that the subsurface soil is saturated too, when in actual fact not. The best system for such type of soil would be drip irrigation depending on other factors. This may be different with sandy or loamy soils. Therefore, as we design our irrigation systems this season, we should understand the soil type, gradient or slope of our fields, water availability, crop water requirement of each crop that we will be cultivating, the evapotranspiration rate as well as the farming system we will use. It is important that we conserve as much water this season as possible for us to remain productive until the next rainy season. If anything, we should also try to practice mulching our soils as well as promote activities that will improve the organic matter content of our soils. This is the time to prepare for the vegetable business ahead of us. Learn to conserve water and don’t waste the environment.

The author is an Agribusiness Development Consultant.

ftembo2001@gmail.com