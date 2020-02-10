The social contexts of momentous presidential election petition judicial decisions: Kenya and Malawi, will Zambia be next?

All momentous judicial decisions across history do not happen by accident, all are products of the historical and social contexts in which they exist and have been made.

Sometimes, judicial decisions are ahead of their times, albeit rare. Most times, paradigm shifting decisions follow or accompany social ferment or transformations in society. This article discusses the social context within which the Kenyan and Malawian presidential election petition judicial decisions were made. The aim is to provide lessons for Zambia, that in context the judiciary rarely dares to go on a limb by itself.

Society, on major or radical portions of it, has provided the canvass on which the judiciary can paint colours of justice. Without allies, the judiciary will always remain conservative or in alliance with the prevailing status quo. What I am saying has been studied over and over again. US Supreme Court Justice, Benjamin Cardozo in his seminal book, “The Nature of the Judicial Process” talked about it; 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in the US Judge Richard A. Posner has talked about it in his book, “How Judges Think” and many judges and scholars have done the same.

Before I talk about Kenya and Malawi, let me lead a few examples by way of precedents. The Supreme Court of the United States was judged to have had its most vigorous civil and progressive paradigm shifting decisions in the period of 1954 when “Brown versus Board of Education” ( overturning the equal but separate doctrine, a reactionary racial decision of “Plessy versus Ferguson” of 1896) was decided, to about 1968 or so after the retirement of chief justice Earl Warren and the decisions of “Loving” ( decriminalising racially-mixed marriages) and Wainright (Providing universal legal aid coverage to indigent litigants).

These decisions during this period of 1954 to 1968, coincided with the most dynamic period of Black Civil Rights struggles in US history. African-Americans secured momentous political victories as well in the form of voting rights and other rights in 1964 for which they had been struggling. Because of their struggles, African Americans were also favoured with the first black justice appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States in the name of Thurgood Matshall. This period is exceptional in US history. The Judges could not have done it without attaching themselves to the colt-tails of the civil rights movement.

The momentous Supreme Court of the US and Canada decisions in 1973 and 1988, respectively allowing the right to choice for women who wanted to have abortions crested on unprecedented waves of struggles for this right by the feminist movements in these countries against conservative political establishments. The judiciary could not have gone or done it alone. Each gigantic judicial decision can be explained by the prevailing societal background.

The progressive decisions of the South African judiciary, particularly the Constitutional Court, is backgrounded by the experiences of Apartheid where the state and judiciary were allies in repression. In other words, the transformative character of the South African judiciary is the previous social contest of Apartheid and how to transcend that evil system.

A lot of pieces were moved to transform that system in accordance with the new social context: judicial selection and appointments were transformed; there was emphasis on judicial diversity; Concourt judges were to stay in their positions for a mere 12 years to prevent atrophy of the judicial mind; the interview process was to be televised and transparent, etc. The new judiciary could not behave in the same old way.

In the case of Kenya and Malawi, the social contexts in which the presidential election petition judicial decisions were made, were different from the preceding periods.

In the case of Kenya, there were gigantic judicial reforms brought about by a totally people driven constitution of 2010. That constitution itself was necessitated by the civil strife of 2007/2008 elections which were condemned as rigged and the violence that ensued led to the deaths of thousands. A people driven Constitution became inevitable. Judges had to apply and be vetted for renewal of contracts. President Mwai Kibaki had appointed a surrogate chief justice in violation of the constitutional provisions but the people rejected that chief justice until Willy Mutunga, a popular jurist from civil society was appointed.

Mutunga did his best to transform the judiciary but Rome was not built in one day. It was left to his successor, chief justice Maraga, to do further heavy lifting resulting in the first Supreme Court in Africa to overturn a presidential election petition. The judges who made that decision were not hand-picked or chosen by the president of the day. They owed him no personal promise of allegiance. They had sworn their allegiance to the Constitution. Without that background, that decision would probably not have been made.

In Malawi, the background is recent and well known. The current President was not popular and all indications were that he was going to lose the 2019 elections to the opposition. There was a perception of massive rigging when President Peter Mutharika won the election.

There commenced unprecedented prolonged political riots and demonstrations against the perceived election rigging. The Army stayed in the barracks and didn’t shoot anyone. The fragile police did all the killings of the demonstrators.

The judiciary in Malawi had therefore fertile grounds riding on popular struggles to overturn the rigged election results. The judiciary have had to have allies in civil society to enable them to make this unprecedented decision. It will be very difficult for Mutharika to overturn that decision, not impossible, but difficult.

What is the background upon which the Constitutional Court of Zambia could overturn a declared presidential election victory of the incumbent like that which happened in Kenya and Malawi? There is no such social background of social ferment, revolution, mass demonstrations, riots and civil disobedience, like was the case in the US and South Africa and the judiciary has not be transformed. The future will provide its own history in Zambia but there are lessons to learn from the US, South Africa, Malawi, Kenya and many other countries.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa has written extensively on the judiciary.