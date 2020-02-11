ECZ incompetent to handle 2021 polls – DP

The opposition Democratic Party says it is ridiculous for the Zambia Police to eject opposition political party leaders from Chilubi to pave way for President Edgar Lungu to drum up support for the ruling party’s candidate.

DP national chairman Nedson Nzowa says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has vividly shown its unpreparedness to supervise next year’s general elections.

Police on Saturday expelled UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili from Chilubi, to pave way for PF president Edgar Lungu to campaign in the district.

Essentially, the cancellation would be in effect up to the polling day, February 13, 2020.

In an interview, Nzowa complained that the issue of the police asking the opposition to leave Chilubi: “because President Lungu has arrived in the town is ridiculous and is taking us backwards as a nation.”

“I don’t know the rationale behind [that] because President Lungu can still hold a meeting at the same time with the opposition holding a meeting, in different places. If we don’t resolve this issue, very soon they (the police) will ask the opposition to leave Lusaka because President Lungu lives in Lusaka. That’s where we are going now!” Nzowa said.

“How come in Lusaka we live with him, we meet everywhere and we are not asked to leave? If something is not done, very soon all opposition parties will be told to leave Lusaka because the President lives in Lusaka. This is ridiculous! Police are not helping the situation.”

He feels President Lungu himself should have seized the occasion to guide the nation, vis-à-vis the ‘expulsion’ of opposition leaders’ from the Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by-election campaigns.

Nzowa, a former Kabushi member of parliament and one-time deputy high commissioner to Canada, indicated that a by-election was a competition where all participating political parties should fully campaign, unhindered.

“How can the police, ECZ, who are supposed to be referees, ask one team to leave the ground so that the other team can play alone? What kind of game is that?” Nzowa wondered.

He added that the ECZ was showing Zambians its incompetence to handle a bigger general election next year in August.

“It is very vividly clear that they have struggled with running a by-election. Now, what more a general election which will be so involving! So, we are doubting if we are going to have a free and fair election in 2021,” lamented Nzowa.

“These are some of the things, if left unresolved, that can bring this country at the brink of strife. Other countries have gone through this not because they wanted to [but] because they allowed certain things to degenerate to irretrievable levels and this is where we are heading to. It is very sad!”