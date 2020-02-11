Lungu’s appetite to cling to power is scaring, says Akafumba

NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba (r) says a Tonga shall rule Zambia one day even if the PF is blind to this fact.

And Akafumba says President Edgar Lungu’s appetite to cling to power is scaring.

Meanwhile, Akafumba says the PF under President Lungu is more divided than ever.

In an interview, Akafumba, a former justice permanent secretary, said President Lungu was a disappointment to Zambians because he has not spoken against any tribal remarks, especially against the Tonga speaking people.

“Our leader CK (Chishimba Kambwili) is eager and ready to show the PF leaders, especially Edgar Lungu, that under a democratic state, you must be able to allow divergent views to flow freely. He is willing to show that justice for all must prevail unlike the unwarranted arrests of politicians and transfers of civil servants who are perceived to be UPND just because they are in Southern Province or are Tonga and even if the PF feels hurt one day, one day we as Zambia will have a Tonga President, it happened to Martin Luther King Jr, the white supremacists said no black would rule the US but King Jr had a dream and it come to pass with Barack Obama,” Akafumba said.

He indicated that the PF leadership was trying to divide Zambia on tribal lines.

“The PF under President Lungu will do anything to try and cling to power. They would rather Zambians are killed and their leader stays in power. We can see the writing so clear in black and white on the wall. They talk against Tonga people as if they are not Zambians. They have made their own senior members feel bad being born from Tonga women, in short President Edgar Lungu’s appetite to cling to power is scaring,” Akafumba said.

He added that what was happening in Chilubi was very dad for Zambia’s democracy.

Akafumba, who is also a former Southern Province PF chairperson under Michael Sata, urged well meaning Zambians in the PF to ditch the ruling party.

“The PF is now more divided than ever and those at grassroots level are worst hit. The people in wards and branches do a lot to try and keep the PF afloat but they are the ones who are suffering the most and have forgotten. So I appeal to all Zambians in PF to be bold and resign from the party. It’s now a party of the rich by the rich and not the poor,” he said.

And Akafumba appealed to NDC members to be strong and mobilise the party throughout the country.

He added that the NDC president Chishimba Kambwili was eager and ready to change the way politics was done.

……..