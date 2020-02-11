Police warn, caution UPND MP over Lungu defamation

POLICE have warned and cautioned Kapiri-Mposhi UPND member of parliament Stanley Kakubo for alleged defamation of the President in a statement he issued last week.

His lawyer Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwiimbu and Associates confirmed that Kakubo is alleged to have defamed President Edgar Lungu at one of his community meetings at which he is alleged to have complained over the poor and untimely delivery of agriculture inputs to the farmers.

The statement infuriated the PF in Kapiri Mposhi who demanded for his immediate arrest.

“Umuntu uutalepela abantu fertilizer ninshi takwata skopo bwino bwino (the person who is not giving people fertiliser has no brains),” Kakubo said during the public meeting in Kapiri Mposhi.

Mweetwa said during the interrogation, Kakubo elected to remain silent and the police recorded warn and caution statement.

Hundreds of UPND members from within and outside Kapiri matched from the district party office to Kapiri-Mposhi police station in solidarity with their lawmaker.