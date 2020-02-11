Tell Lungu he’s working for all Zambians, Fr Mwansa urges Lusambo

MASALA’S Holy Trinity Catholic Church Parish priest Christopher Mwansa has asked Bowman Lusambo to tell President Edgar Lungu to work and love everyone because hunger is beyond political parties.

“Give people food regardless of their political affiliation. Hunger is beyond political parties. Don’t look at who voted for you, just help and provide services to the Zambian people,” he said.

Fr Mwansa has asked Lusambo to be distributing his donations equally because hunger does not choose.

Fr Mwansa said this during mass which was attended by Lusambo who is Kabushi PF member of parliament and also Lusaka Province minister.

“My message is that of poverty, here in our area, you have children that are not only PF. Like in a family, you have different children in Kabushi, and all these children feel hungry. PF is hungry, MMD is hungry, UPND is hungry, so we are all hungry,” Fr Mwansa said. “If you stand to help, just help everyone. I promise you that if you work without borders you will not have any problems. This is the same message to go and tell the President that the same way of working not only on PF, but all the Zambians. Always love everyone. He should not listen to the people, but hunger can hit every part of the country. Give people food regardless of their political affiliation. Hunger is beyond political parties. Don’t look at who voted for you, just help and provide services to the Zambian people.”

He said there is poverty in the country because people have decided to just wait to be provided for.

“We can’t just be waiting, let us work. We are here because of others. Let us mind for those that are suffering, hungry, those that do not have clothes. The language we use at times can cause people to be miserable. Problems makes people talk too much. A Christian identity should be seen anywhere they are. In Parliament, council chambers, show the character of a leader. We are the salt of the world, we need to correct the wrongs of the world,” said Fr Mwansa.

And Lusambo said he was happy to have spent time in Church because the homily had changed his life.

“I am happy to be here. We have been changed by the message here. We came on Friday to see the projects which we have been doing here in Kabushi through President Edgar Lungu. People were complaining a lot when they are faced with issues of funerals, they faced transport challenges. Our duty is to work for the people, regardless of who they are,” said Lusambo. “To those that come to gas our houses, we need to work together. We the political leaders, encourage us, we need prayers also. Edgar Lungu wants to strengthen the relationship between the politicians and the Church. Church and government are in the same constituency.”