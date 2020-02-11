UPND, NDC APPLY TO DEFER CHILUBI POLL

UPND and NDC have sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia in the Lusaka High Court seeking an order that the elections body defers the by-election slated for Thursday February 13.

This comes after leaders of the two opposition political parties were hounded out of the island on Saturday, February 8, by a battalion of police officers in order to pave way for Republican and PF president Edgar Lungu and PF campaign team to campaign for their candidate Mulenga Fube.

Steven Katuka suing in his capacity as UPND secretary general and Bridget Atanga suing in her capacity as NDC secretary general, have cited ECZ and PF secretary general Davies Mwila as first and second respondents in the matter.

In an affidavit in support of originating summons and in support of summons for an order of interim injunction, Katuka and Atanga stated that from the outset, the campaigns for the by-election had been marred with electoral malpractice by the PF as it had done everything to ensure that the environment in which the by-election is being conducted is favourable to its candidate.

The duo contend that the PF was disadvantaging their parties due to the fact that it is the incumbent party and is able to control state resources to its advantage.

The two opposition political parties are seeking an order for a mandatory injunction directing ECZ to postpone the Chilubi by-election pursuant to section 57 of the electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016 and that the by-election should instead take place on February 20, 2020.

The parties want the electoral commission to extend the campaign period to February 19 at 18:00 hours and not February 12, 2020 as earlier scheduled.

UPND and NDC want an order that Zambia police conducts itself professionally and allows parties to campaign freely without hindrance within the law and an order directing ECZ to summon the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation to cover the political parties participating in the election equally.







