Zambia’s anti-Coronavirus measures are inadequate – Nevers

MMD leader Nevers Mumba says the measures that the country has put in place to fight the Coronavirus are inadequate.

In a statement, Mumba said Zambia couldn’t afford to fight the disease if it was allowed in the country.

“A few hours ago, I flew into Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. I am alarmed at how casually we are handling passengers coming from China,” he stated. “The measures put in place to fight the Coronavirus are totally inadequate and pose a great danger to the nation’s safety. Zambia must win this war at the prevention stage and not at the treatment stage. The size of our economy cannot sustain a full-fledged fight of the virus once it starts to spread in the country. Our only hope is to be uncompromising in the manner we handle those coming into Zambia from China and any destination where the virus has started to spread.”

Mumba, who was returning from South Korea, advised that anyone who had visited China must be quarantined.

“We advise that anyone who has visited China in preceding 14 days must be quarantined at a special location so chosen for such a purpose for a period of time. Zambia must invest in top of the range testing equipment and treatment kits,” urged Mumba. “This is where we should be prepared to spend as a nation. Until more information on the spread of the virus is available, we must not leave any stone unturned. We must not allow the Coronavirus entry in Zambia. We can’t afford it. We should be bold enough to shut down some businesses in public interest.”