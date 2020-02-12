Gassing incidents sparking mob attacks worry police

THE gassing incidents being experienced in some parts of the country have sparked mob attacks on innocent citizens and the Zambia Police is worried.

In the early hours of yesterday alone, a mob in Lusaka burnt a Toyota Corolla, shuttered the screens of another and beat up a man it suspected to be behind the gassing incidents.

“As Zambia Police, we wish to appeal to members of the public to avoid at all cost taking the law into their own hands in the advent of the prevailing alleged gassing of households in Lusaka,” police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said in a statement.

She said her calls were in the wake of attacks on members of the public in Lusaka’s Middle West area where a mob descended on innocent people suspected to be behind the alleged gassing in the area.

“In the early hours of today, 11th February, 2020 around 02:00 hours, a Toyota Corolla with unknown registration number was burnt by a mob in Middle West in Lusaka after suspecting the occupants to be behind the gassing. However, the driver of the same motor vehicle managed to escape,” Katongo explained. “In the same night another Toyota Corolla white in color which was booked from Matero driven by Raymond Nkhoma aged 25 of Matero had its front and rear windscreen damaged by a mob. Also recorded was an attack on Wilson Shiyachele aged 34 of Mumbwa who was beaten by a mob on similar suspicions and sustained deep cuts in the head and a swollen face. This occurred on 11th February, 2020 around 01:30 hours. He was however rescued by a joint patrol team of police officers and neighborhood watch members and was rushed to hospital.”

She advised whenever members of the public apprehend any suspected criminal, they should surrender them to police to allow police officers to investigate the allegations.

“We also wish to dismiss information circulating that nine people have died in Lusaka as a result of gassing hence members of the public should ignore such information and should treat it as false news,” she said.

Katongo insisted that police officers are on the ground with a view of verifying reports of gassing which have been received so far from the public.

“Police have not ignored the reports from members of the public and have already launched investigations in the matter,” said Katongo.

“As a preventive measure, Command has increased on the number of police officers deployed in areas where incidences of the alleged gassing have been reported and have placed all other areas on high security alert.”