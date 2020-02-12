Lungu can’t campaign where there’s opposition – Kampyongo

HOME affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo thinks it is improper for opposition party presidents to be in an area where the Republican President is campaigning.

Kampyongo was speaking on ZNBC TV main news on Monday evening.

He accused opposition political party leaders of being cry-babies.

He, however, indicated that opposition party leaders were free to go and campaign in Chilubi when PF president Edgar Lungu leaves the area.

Tomorrow is the polling day in the Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by-election.

Police on Saturday expelled UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili from Chilubi, to pave way for President Lungu to campaign in the district, almost unopposed.

Essentially, the cancellation would be in effect up to the today.

“What is, of course, obtaining is that the President of the Republic of Zambia (Edgar Lungu) is got a few days that he is in the area to campaign and you can’t expect that where the President is and the other people should be there. I mean…” Kampyongo said.

“When he is out of there, they (opposition presidents) are free to go back and do their campaigns. But they shouldn’t behave like cry-babies. That is very unfortunate!”

He claimed that no political party had been banned from campaigning in the Chilubi by-election by the police, saying it was only the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that had such a mandate.

“As to whether we have banned any political leader to campaign in Chilubi, it is laughable. I mean, it is not our mandate to ban people from campaigning; that is the mandate of the Electoral Commission of Zambia,” he claimed.

“But what we do is to ensure that as people are carrying out their campaign activities, they are requested, and it is a requirement, that they put their schedules known to the police. This is to avoid all the crashes, obviously, and to make sure that where UPND is campaigning PF doesn’t get there.”

Kampyongo added: “we never banned anyone in the previous elections and it shouldn’t start with Chilubi [by-election].”

Meanwhile, Kampyongo thanked the police command for maintaining peace and order in the Chilubi by-election.

He hailed the police for seeing to it that no serious record of violence was recorded in Chilubi.

“First of all, I want to take this opportunity to commend the Inspector General of police (Kakoma Kanganja) who is on the ground to see what measures have been put in place, and also the local command; [Northern Province police] commissioner Richard Mweene who is also equally in the area, for the measures they have put in place,” said Kampyongo.

“We haven’t received any major serious breakdown of order in that area. Off course, few reports of skirmishes here and there but by and large, the police have done a good job.”