Nakacinda is doing damage to Lungu’s image – Nevers

NEVERS Mumba says nominated member of parliament Raphael Nakacinda is doing tremendous damage to the image of President Edgar Lungu.

He says Nakacinda is supposed to be in jail instead of flying in the presidential plane with the President.

Meanwhile, the MMD leader has advised the PF government to listen when numerous Zambians say: ‘the environment concerning bill 10 is not right.’

He was speaking on Prime TV’s ‘Oxygen of Democracy’ programme on Monday night.

Mumba said he was very distraught on Sunday evening when he watched on television President Lungu in Chilubi introducing, “Raphael Nakacinda as having nominated him from the MMD, as an MMD person.”

“The problem with that is that the President is setting himself up in a very bad way. Raphael Nakacinda is not an issue to us; he is a young man. He has no power to do anything,” Mumba said.

“He has no hold on the Movement for Multiparty Democracy. The judgment was very clear by judge [Sharon] Newa. It (the judgment) said not only was he not a national secretary of the party but he had never been a national secretary at law. Everything they did in Kabwe was illegal.”

The opposition leader indicated that for the President to stand and introduce Nakacinda as an MMD person contradicted the very integrity of the presidential office.

“Nakacinda is doing tremendous damage to the image of this President. The President is aware that there is a judgment on the table that Nakacinda is not a member of the party. Nakacinda has gone out of his way to have meetings using the name of MMD, that he is national secretary, in total contradiction to the judgment,” he said.

“The difficulty with that behaviour of lawlessness… Nakacinda was supposed to be arrested for many things; for the vehicles and all those dockets are open at the police station. [But] when we went there, the police have frozen, they are paralysed because all the police are saying is that ‘but I saw Nakacinda in the presidential jet. So if we touch him, we are

touching the President’.”

Mumba said a criminal was a criminal whether on a bicycle or in the presidential jet.

“That young man is not supposed to be in the President’s jet. He is supposed to be in jail for either contempt of court or for the vehicles that he has taken. Up to now, there is no trace of where those vehicles are,” Mumba noted.

He asked President Lungu to: “show me respect as president of the MMD,” and extend the same also to the MMD, “just like I show a lot of respect to the President and the PF.”

Mumba also pointed out that from Sunday, he knew why Nakacinda behaved the way he did: “because the President supports him and he tells people that.”

“The problem with that is that now there is a pit between the executive and the judiciary. If Nakacinda says he is not going to respect the judgment of the High Court, then it also goes to say no judgment of any court must be respected, including the one from the ConCourt which gave President Lungu the leeway to stand in 2021,” he explained.

“We can tell the Zambian people disregard that because we don’t want to agree with it. In the MMD case, they have decided not to respect judge Newa’s judgment. So, it becomes true that any other judgment that Zambians don’t want to accept, they should not accept it. That is now making ourselves become like Animal Farm! The court ruled that Nakacinda is not the national secretary and it went further to say that he is not a member of the MMD.”

He asserted that Nakacinda, who once impersonated as MMD national secretary, stood expelled from the former ruling party.

“So it’s up to the President to make a decision; is he going to continue with him? If he is going to continue with him, he has the right to do so but not under the MMD,” Mumba said.

On the same programme, Mumba said politicians were being unfair to their children and Zambia’s future generations.

He noted that Zambia was going through one of the most difficult seasons because: “if you can’t see where you are going, then you are in bad shape as a nation.”

Mumba added that he was seeing selfishness in politicians who were thinking more about success in winning an election, regardless of the process.

“Until we change in the way we are doing our politics, we are heading in a direction of total confusion and we must arrest that as quickly as possible,” Mumba said, recalling that the tension that overwhelmed Zambia following the 2016 presidential elections.

“We discovered the fact that there was a lot of tension in this country after the 2016 elections. Immediately, there was need for us to create a platform for dialogue. This is how the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) was born…The moment we were about to sit around the table, the Church came around the scene and they offered to mediate and we were ready to start the NDF negotiations.”

He, however, regretted that before some politicians knew it, the whole national dialogue process was hijacked.

“The Church was thrust out. The dialogue that began morphed from being a dialogue into a constitution-making process. Now we are dealing with Constitution [Amendment] No. 10, something that was not the focus at that time. The focus was dialogue!” he said.

“The concept of bill 10 is now detested by a good number of Zambians who believe that it’s not a priority, who believe that the atmosphere does not support its future continued implementation.”

Mumba underscored that all that bill No. 10 was doing was to split the nation even more.

“This is why the Movement for Multiparty Democracy, the New Hope, wrote a letter to the Minister of Justice two weeks ago and proposed that this bill must be deferred because the atmosphere is not right for it right now,” explained Mumba.

“Listen to the people; the environment concerning bill 10 is not right, it’s not a priority against the many needs that Zambians have right now. What is more important than bill 10 is the unity of the nation. We must do whatever is in our power to unite this country ahead of the 2021 elections.”