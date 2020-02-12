Politicians using people’s ignorance to propagate tribalism, says Banda

PEOPLE’s Alliance for Change president Andyford Banda says politicians are using people’s ignorance to perpetuate tribalism.

Banda has proposed criminalising tribalism to help eradicate the vice which has been perpetuated by politicians during elections.

In a statement released to The Mast, Banda said the PF were using tribal remarks to win the Chilubi by-election.

“Politicians are taking advantage of people’s ignorance to propagate tribalism for political mileage. It is a well-known fact that a group of people in one corner of a village in this country may not know well another group in a village in the other corner. As a result, politicians from PF have taken advantage of that to feed people wrong tribal politics because of their ignorance,” he said.

“Some politicians have run out of messages and are now targeting rural areas where they are using tribalism as a tool to de-campaign their opponents and win the voters support.”

Banda said the sentiments attributed to Patriotic Front mobilisation committee member Bizwell Mutale in a video that had gone viral, where he was quoted saying Zambia was not ready for a Tonga President, is retrogressive and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

“Such sentiments have potential to cause chaos in the country. If not well managed, this kind of politics will cause more divisions among Zambians, especially the future generation. It is sad that politicians have continued to divide the nation on tribal grounds ignoring the efforts that were made by First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda to unite the nation under the “One Zambia, One Nation Motto,” he said.

“As the People’s Alliance for Change, we want to propose that tribalism should be criminalised in Zambia to discourage politicians from preaching hatred among Zambians. When PAC forms government in 2021, criminalising tribalism will be one of the things that will be prioritised in the quest to unite the nation that has been divided by those in power with the help of few opposition members.”

Top PF officials have been using tribal remarks in the Chilubi by-elections campaigns for which they have been loudly condemned.