Police pick boy, 14 for allegedly gassing a classroom at Northmead Primary School

POLICE have arrested a 14-year-old boy of Luangwa Compound in Lusaka who they say went to Northmead Primary School and sprayed a chemical substance in a Grade 7 classroom.

Four pupils affected by the gassing were taken to Shimizu Clinic in Garden compound for treatment.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the development saying the young boy has since been detained in police custody while the substance has been taken laboratory analysis.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of suspected malicious administering of poison with intent to cause harm at Northmead Primary School today, 13th February 2020 at 12:00 hours. Police picked up a juvenile suspect of Luangwa compound aged 14 years who allegedly went to Northmead Primary School and sprayed a substance in room five (for grade Seven) thereby affecting pupils who were learning and four were affected and were taken to Shimizu Clinic in Garden compound for treatment,” stated Katongo.

Parents trooped to Northmead Primary to pick their children after word of the gassing went round.

At the nearby school, Olympia Park Secondary, pupils who picked the report of gassing at Northmead scampered causing anxiety and police officers had to be deployed to maintain order.