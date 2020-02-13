UNZA unions condemn termination of UNZALARU recognition agreement

TWO UNZA unions have appealed to Ministry of Labour to reverse its approval application to terminate the recognition agreement between UNZALARU and UNZA failure to which they will pray and fast to God to also terminate individual recognition agreements with individuals behind the act.

In a joint statement, the University of Zambia Professional Staff Union and University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union further appealed to the Ministry of Higher Education to take keen interest in the manner the University of Zambia is being managed.

“We are appealing to The Ministry of Labour and Social Security to reverse their decision to approve the termination of the recognition agreement between UNZALARU and UNZA Council failure to which we will start praying and fasting so that the individuals behind this act should equally have their ‘individual recognition agreements with God’ terminated as well,” they stated.

The unions said they stand with UNZALARU because an injury to one was an injury to all.

They said they were very disappointed and shocked at how the Ministry of Labour and Social Security handled the application by UNZA management to have the recognition agreement between them and UNZALARU terminated on flimsy grounds.

“To start with, we suspect that the decision by the ministry is a product of premeditated course of action that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security engineered and colluded with UNZA management to initiate the process. We suspect so because the ministry made a public pronouncement of the intent of this decision even before the ‘smoke screen’ application from UNZA management was made,” they said. “The grounds used as the basis for termination of the recognition agreement are weak and just indicates that the real reasons behind this course of action could be something else.”

And the two unions also said the Ministry of Education should take keen interest in the manner the University of Zambia is being managed.

“We strongly feel there has been gross negligence on the part of management to let the institution be where it is today and it’s time they vacate office. The University of Zambia as it stands is on its knees and requires a new team of top management,” the two unions stated.

The unions were further disappointed over the manner in which the Ministry of Labour had been paying a blind eye to the plight of UNZA workers.

“It’s in public domain that UNZA workers have suffered a lot of labour related injustices which the ministry is aware of but have not even cautioned the employers. For example: 1. Payment of Salaries is always delayed. Sometimes even beyond three weeks and yet the law allows delay of up to five days. 2. Pensions and gratuities not paid, some dating back to 2011 3. Superannuation Scheme contributions deducted from employees’ salaries and not remitted. 4 National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) deducted from employees’ salaries and not remitted. 5. Union membership monthly subscription and loan recoveries deducted from members but always delayed to be remitted. 6. Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deducted from employees’ salaries and not remitted,” they said.

“All the above six acts of illegalities which UNZA management continues to commit are well known by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the latter has chosen to give it a blind eye. Mother Zambia where are we going? It appears this Ministry is only for private companies, in particular foreign owned companies, where we have seen the ministry swinging into action to the extent of initiating deportation of uncompliant employers.”

They said the root cause of what made UNZALARU say what they said was the chronic/perpetual delayed payment of monthly salaries by UNZA management which had been like a monthly traditional ceremony from February, 2019 to date.

“Rushing to terminate the recognition agreement is barbaric, vindictive and unnecessary showing off of power and authority to weak and disadvantaged workers. Given this background of similar problems in the past, we as workers are not expected to praise and worship government and management for failing to pay salaries on time. Even as we write this press release, our January 2020 salaries have not yet been paid and someone expects us to be happy! Not at all,” they said.

“We have never witnessed a situation where a grant and funding of tuition fees for government sponsored students for a particular month is received in the third week of the following months. The question is; why is it happening now and who is responsible? When workers point who to blame, those with authority get agitated and respond with an iron fist as if this Institution is their family property eligible for inheritance. UNZA is a public institution and if government and UNZA management have failed to run it, let them close it, pay workers their dues and turn it into a shopping mall to fulfill the East Park Mall ‘expansionist prophesy’.”

The unions cautioned individuals who had been used in “this evil act (to terminate recognition agreement)” that they might have succeeded in pleasing their master today but posterity would judge them harshly.

“We would like to remind you that you are not the first and last persons to hold those positions of responsibility. There were others before you and you are here now and there will be others after you,” according to the statement.

“Please note that your actions have the potential to cause more misery to UNZA workers and anyone causing suffering on fellow human beings is guilty of evil acts similar to witchcraft. When you are in a position of authority, use that authority to help others not to inflict pain and anguish.”