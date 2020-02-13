UPND blames Chilubi violence on ECZ, police

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka has blamed the Zambia police service and the Electoral Commission of Zambia for the Chilubi violence.

He said the Zambia police and ECZ have failed to control political violence in Chilubi Constituency.

We note with concern the continued attacks on our campaign officials in Kasali polling station of Mulenga Mumpangwe village of Chilubi Constituency and the police, ECZ’s silence on the matter,” Katuka said in a statement.

“We wish to inform the nation that the PF thugs armed with an AK47 rifle and machetes intercepted our campaign vehicle carrying our campaign team and badly attacked our deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka and his team, on their way to Chaba from Kasali polling station, injuring our Lubilo Ward councillor Mr Albert Ndoba and another campaign team member, damaged the vehicle in full view of an armed police officer yesterday 11th February 2020.”

Katuka said it was only under the PF where some people were feeding their families through lawlessness and dirty statements meant to clean blood-thirsty PF.

“We are shocked that the Zambia Police Service and the ECZ have continued to ignore these violent attacks on our officials and have continued to hope for free, fair and peaceful elections in a violent political atmosphere,” Katuka said.

And Katuka said ECZ had failed to enforce the Electoral Process Act to disqualify the Patriotic Front for perpetrating violence in Chilubi.

He further demands for ECZ chairperson Judge Esau Chulu to step down with immediate effect.

Katuka said ECZ, under judge Chulu, had lamentably failed to hold free, fair and credible elections.

“Our ECZ is highly compromised and we wonder how they will manage the general elections in 2021 given the high level of complacency exhibited by ECZ and the inept chairmanship of Justice Essau Chulu,” said Katuka.

“There are so many attacks on our campaign teams which the police and ECZ have opted to ignore. In an ideal situation, we expected the ECZ to act on the matter by punishing the perpetrators through disqualification.”

And party chairman for Election Garry Nkombo called for disbandment of ECZ for failing to manage elections in the Chilubi.

Speaking to journalists after he was refused to meet judge Chulu at Election House in Lusaka, Nkombo said for ECZ to preside over credible elections, individuals managing it must be tested.

Nkombo, was accompanied by Katuka and national women chairlady Namakau Kabwiku and other party officials.

He said ECZ had demonstrated partiality by refusing to meet the UPND team.

“We came to bring a complainant about the brutal attack that happened in Mpangwe village last night in the Chilubi mainland. As usual, we have drawn a blank from the entire commission. We had demanded to see judge Chulu. We are aware that he is in this building. We demanded to see Mr Nshindano, we demanded see minimum one commissioner in order to bring our grievances before them because this is an urgent matter,” Nkombo said.

“They have refused to see us completely. They have just shut the door on our faces. They have only allowed us to go and deliver this copy of the letter at the registry without anyone. I think they are scared. If they are not scared, it means someone has usurped their powers, because they are the referees who are supposed to adjudicate and translate the things that are happening on the ground and determine whether or not what we are having in Chilubi and elsewhere are free and fair elections.”

Nkombo said the electoral process Act had clearly stated that people should campaign freely in any given by-election.

He said the behaviour of the ECZ was speaking volumes on how they were managing the Chilubi by-election.

“When you are a servant of the people you must learn that you are subservient to those same people who voted for you. The system is not doing you President Lungu any favour. In case you are not aware, what your people outside are doing, they are closing all the participants, you are alone in that game, sir. There is no goalkeeper from the other end, you have decided that you are going to extrude us from the election,” he said.

“I think this is for the international community to make assessment; if the ECZ can fail to run a one little single election, how will they manage to run general elections in the next few months to come? How will they manage to do that?”

Nkombo wondered how ECZ would manage the 2021 general election when they were failing to address current political disputes.

“This commission doesn’t represent the people of Zambia, it represents PF. It should be understood as such. I am saying this on their ground, on their premises so that the world can understand that the commission just requires to be disbanded. That is all that is required to do,” said Nkombo.

And in the letter signed by Katuka, UPND are demanding for answers from ECZ on why it have remained silent on attacks of their members in Chilubi.