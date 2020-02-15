Beyond the Obvious: The Ring Leaders

[By Davies Chilufya]

OVER the past 55 years of Zambia’s independence, we have had many political leaders that have ruled over us. Some of them have been outstanding in the performance of their public duties, while others have left trails of doubt behind them. But it’s very worrying that now we are hearing of Ring leaders. Leaders with big black trinkets they got from someone who gave them powers to win elections and manipulate us. I have always thought politician are given power to govern by the people, now I need to go back and read my civics notes to find out whether I’m living in another world.

What is even more disturbing is that most of our leaders want us to believe that they are Christians, but behind the scenes they consult magicians to give them powers to win elections and hoodwink us. Could this be the reason why our country is prone to economic turmoil and polarised politics? And just recently we have been experiencing killings and attacks in some parts of the country on innocent people; and no one seems to know who’s committing these crimes. Is this how politics is all about?

The revelations by South African based prophet by the name of Seer 1 that he’s helped some politicians with power to win elections cannot just be dismissed as mere ranting of a frustrated man. The revelations, whether true or false, are by themselves sad and nauseating. But again, another question arises. If this man is really a Man of God, and claims that he knew the actual winner of the 2016 election, why didn’t he tell the world there and then? How much was he paid to keep quiet? If our Ring leaders are innocent, why not come out and defend themselves against these allegations? The revelations themselves are so incisive and brings the Patriotic Front leaders in question and brings them in very bad light indeed. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe Seer 1 is just hallucinating and just trying to hit back at the government for deporting him. But does anyone know the real reason this Seer 1 was sent packing? I have no answer.

But we all know that Zambian elections are chaotic and never short of controversies. The 2016 elections are one such polls that have left simmering trails in their wake, even up to today.

Let’s suppose that the Seer is wrong and the PF won the 2016 elections on fair grounds. How did it all come about? The PF candidate Edgar Chagwa Lungu, was he hand-picked by the late Michael Chilufya Sata to succeed him? People could have voted for ECL in the 2015 and 2016 elections on compassionate grounds, as we were coming from a national mourning. If this is so, then no one can boast of helping the PF to win elections, but the Zambian people themselves. In fact, the PF has been riding on late Sata’s infectious political messages and his charismatic voice.

Now that a lot of things have changed and much water has passed under the bridge; and people have slowly forgotten about MCS, future elections are likely to be a totally different ball game. And if our politicians will stop going to magicians to seek help, and we the voters refuse to be manipulated, even by the so called prophets, this country is poised to be great.

It appears to me that there are two groups of people you can’t trust these days; men of God and politicians. Men of God want us to believe that they hear from God and what they say is nothing but the truth. Politicians, by their nature, are very illusive. They say one thing and do the other. So if these two groups of people come into one league, then we have a big problem. Which is what we have seen with our Ring leaders. They went into a pact with Seer 1 to play around with our lives. So people of Zambia wake up. Next time we have elections vote from your conscious, and please don’t buy what politicians promise or what men of the collar say God has told them, after all we now know that most of them are just after money and worldly fame.

